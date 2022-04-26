Leading book and author promotion site CraveBooks.com acquires WhizBuzz Books, expanding social promotions for authors.

Participating Crave Books writers will now connect with the WhizBuzz community of 300,000+ followers including readers, reviewers, bloggers and more.

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, the Internet's leading book marketing and promotional platform, today announced the acquisition of WhizBuzz Books, a leading provider of long-term social media promotion and other mixed-marketing services for authors. By expanding its suite of promotional offerings through WhizBuzz, Crave Books is enabling authors to engage with readers and the broader literary community as part of their overall promotion strategy.

The addition of Whizbuzz Books into its portfolio expands and complements Crave Books own extensive catalogue of books and author listings, all designed to enable readers to discover and connect with writers. WhizBuzz has also established itself as invaluable resource for bloggers, book designers, editors, agents and publishers seeking new authors with whom to partner.

Perhaps most importantly, WhizBuzz provides both new and experienced authors with access to long-term book promotion targeting a broad audience, at a very affordable and competitive price. This combination of capabilities has enabled WhizBuzz Books to amass a strong followership, more than 300,000+ across its various social channels.

“Authors are increasingly looking for a one-stop shop for promoting their titles, connecting with readers and expanding their access to other members of the literary community,” said Cary Bergeron, Crave Books CEO. “The integration of WhizBuzz Books into our platform expands our reach pretty dramatically and strengthens our position as a comprehensive provider of services for authors and publishers worldwide.”

WhizBuzz Books services are now available to participating authors through the Crave Books Dashboard and will continue to be accessible at whizbuzzbooks.com.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain eBooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional services for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit them today at CraveBooks.com.