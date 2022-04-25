Albuquerque, New Mexico Begins Automated Speed Enforcement Program

image of two cars about the collide head on.

NovoaGlobal Provides Speed Photo Enforcement to Albuquerque New Mexico

Albuquerque New Mexico City Seal

Albuquerque New Mexico City Seal

NovoaGlobal Inc photo enforcement Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

Provider NovoaGlobal® Installs Photo Enforcement Cameras Initiating 30-Day Warning Period

We look forward to changing driving habits in Albuquerque using our latest technology to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, creating a safer community for Albuquerque’s families and visitors.”
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico begins its speed camera program to encourage safe driving on dangerous roads throughout the City. NovoaGlobal, Inc. is working with City officials to install the advanced photo enforcement cameras where the most dangerous speeding occurs. The speed camera enforcement program will begin with a 30-day warning period beginning April 25, 2022. This will give motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of violation begin with a fine of $100.

The program will start with three devices in place, with more coming online throughout the coming months, eventually totaling ten systems across the city. Device locations will be determined by speed and incident data, as well as community feedback.

Vendor NovoaGlobal will begin enforcement soon in Albuquerque. The advanced technology is not only saving lives in cities across the US but also providing law enforcement with investigative tools to catch criminals.

According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), more than 9,000 deaths — 26 percent of all crash fatalities — occurred in speed-related crashes in 2019. Crashes are more likely at high speeds because it takes longer to stop or slow down. High speeds also make collisions more deadly because crash energy increases exponentially as speeds go up.

The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that speed. If a driver speeds, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Albuquerque Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review.

“Speeding is a preventable cause of deadly collisions and life-altering injuries,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “We look forward to changing driving habits in Albuquerque using our latest technology to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, creating a safer community for Albuquerque’s families and visitors.”

Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 407-789-3607 ext. 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

You just read:

Albuquerque, New Mexico Begins Automated Speed Enforcement Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 407-789-3607 ext. 3
Company/Organization
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
8018 Sunport Dr., Ste 203
Orlando, Florida, 32809
United States
+1 888-666-4218
Visit Newsroom
About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

NovoaGlobal Press Room

More From This Author
Albuquerque, New Mexico Begins Automated Speed Enforcement Program
NovoaGlobal® Signs Contract with the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico for Traffic Safety Enforcement Program
NovoaGlobal® Signs Contract with Brightline to Provide Railroad Crossing Warning
View All Stories From This Author