Albuquerque, New Mexico Begins Automated Speed Enforcement Program
Provider NovoaGlobal® Installs Photo Enforcement Cameras Initiating 30-Day Warning Period
We look forward to changing driving habits in Albuquerque using our latest technology to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, creating a safer community for Albuquerque’s families and visitors.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico begins its speed camera program to encourage safe driving on dangerous roads throughout the City. NovoaGlobal, Inc. is working with City officials to install the advanced photo enforcement cameras where the most dangerous speeding occurs. The speed camera enforcement program will begin with a 30-day warning period beginning April 25, 2022. This will give motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of violation begin with a fine of $100.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
The program will start with three devices in place, with more coming online throughout the coming months, eventually totaling ten systems across the city. Device locations will be determined by speed and incident data, as well as community feedback.
Vendor NovoaGlobal will begin enforcement soon in Albuquerque. The advanced technology is not only saving lives in cities across the US but also providing law enforcement with investigative tools to catch criminals.
According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), more than 9,000 deaths — 26 percent of all crash fatalities — occurred in speed-related crashes in 2019. Crashes are more likely at high speeds because it takes longer to stop or slow down. High speeds also make collisions more deadly because crash energy increases exponentially as speeds go up.
The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that speed. If a driver speeds, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Albuquerque Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review.
“Speeding is a preventable cause of deadly collisions and life-altering injuries,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “We look forward to changing driving habits in Albuquerque using our latest technology to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, creating a safer community for Albuquerque’s families and visitors.”
