Historic Columbia, SC Area Estate to Sell Utilizing Innovative Online Auction Platform
Online Auction for Camden, SC Cedar Knoll Estate Set for May 2nd via Interluxe.comCOLUMBIA, SC, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe - luxury real estate marketplace, is pleased to present this truly remarkable estate located in the “steeplechase capital of the world”, Camden, SC for Online Auction. Adjacent to the Camden Polo Fields, this 4± acre property represents the very best of Southern architecture and charm, coupled with modern luxury and exceptional style. Previously listed for $1,900,000, the bidding will commence on Monday, May 2nd at 9:00 AM EDT with a starting bid of $700K at Interluxe.com.
Known locally as the Cedar Knoll Estate, the property has been meticulously renovated to include modern updates, all while showcasing the property’s historic character. Originally built in the 1830s, the property maintains the grandeur that Southern architecture is known for, specifically with the main house’s two-story, columned porch and spacious foyer with a grand, mahogany staircase. The 7,600± sqft main house boast 6 bedrooms (including two masters), 6 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths. Ideal for entertainment, the first floor features ample living areas, including a grand dining room with separate seating area, and a library known as the Pecky Cypress room – paneling from Scotland. The downstairs sitting room has an attached full bath and can easily be converted to a first-floor master. Other notable features include a Chef’s Kitchen with expansive butler’s pantry, elevator, and 1,200 bottle wine cellar.
Listing agent, Lisa Moore of the Litchfield Company said, “I met Stacy Kirk of Interluxe a few years ago and could not wait to find the perfect property to team with her on. With a property of this caliber, we wanted a partner to help us attract a wide pool of qualified buyers. They have proved to be a class-act all the way. It’s amazing how Interluxe works to build excitement and market the property! It’s all top notch!”
The seller carefully designed the property to include living areas perfect for celebration, inside and out. Installed less than two years ago, the home’s 60’x20’ saltwater pool features an expansive deck that can easily accommodate 200 guests and has a large parking pad with a stately circular drive that can accommodate approximately 100 cars. Not to be outdone, the property prominently features the Midlands’ largest formal garden, complete with a Boxwood Parterre garden, mature azaleas throughout and a camelia-lined drive with access to both Greene and Broad streets.
Additionally, the property includes a 2 bedroom / 2 bath cottage, perfect for extended guests or potential rental income.
Located less than 30 minutes from Columbia, the property is near charming, downtown Camden and is in close proximity to Camden’s Springdale Racecourse – home to the Carolina Cup Steeplechase and other equestrian events.
Previews of the Historic Cedar Knoll Estate for prospective buyers and representatives are on Fri. April 29th (11AM-3PM), Sat. April 30th (11AM-3PM), and Sun. May 1st (1PM-4PM). To make an appointment to view the property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12532. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
