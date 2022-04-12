Mike Montgomery and Grant Stanley Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Mike Montgomery, Head of Product & Design at remx, a no-code tool from Creative Layer Grant Stanley, founder of Izumi World

Mike Montgomery, Head of Product & Design at remx, a no-code tool from Creative Layer. Grant Stanley, founder of Izumi World.

AR and MR could definitely be used to make work more fun. Being able to change our environments to fit our liking is something that could boost productivity and enhance capabilities for teams.” — Grant Stanley, founder of Izumi World

-

What are the 3 things that concern you about the VR, AR and MR industries? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

There is a lot of negativity around NFTs at the moment, which is understandable. With any new technology, there is a natural inclination to be apprehensive, and our best tools to address this are education and lowering the barriers to understanding and accessibility.

The challenge right now is for people to look past what the first iteration of NFTs were, which was a static JPEG. I’m bullish on NFTs and the value they will provide in the new digital economy. NFTs are a medium that provides a breakthrough in contemporary visual art and culture. Unlike blockchain applications that require dense technological understanding, NFT art carries a visual aspect meant for pure enjoyment, a strong sense of self-fulfillment while giving owners the bragging rights for owning a desirable-of-the-moment collectible.

There’s also a negative perception of VR and the vision of the future it offers. Much of the criticism centers around the idea of humans sitting in the living room with headsets, detached from reality, and losing their connection with the natural world incrementally. Anyone who has ever experienced VR understands that the time you spend in VR is magical, but the true value is how it enhances our human connections — not as a means to replace life’s experiences. The other day, I went to a VR meeting with an old friend of mine, and it was exciting how much closer it felt to a real human conversation in comparison to just a video call. That’s not to say that it replaces the fulfillment I get from actually being able to see friends in person, but as our social and professional circles now span the globe — it’s a great way to maintain that human connection when we can’t be together.

The key is to look at VR, AR, and MR as a tool to connect people, not as a replacement. Take, for example, the time our kids spend on digital devices. A certain amount of time using devices and apps can help our children open their imaginations and learn in ways I could have only dreamed of when I was young, but it should never replace time outside using your imagination in other ways. It’s all a balance, and ultimately, I believe the positives outweigh the negative.

Grant Stanley, founder of Izumi World

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about working in your industry? Can you explain what you mean?

I’ve heard a few people in the traditional gaming industry say that NFT/blockchain-integrated gaming is a type of cash grab. Quite the opposite of this, I believe that once gamers begin to see that incorporating NFTs and crypto into gaming benefits them in so many ways they will begin to accept it. Our goal at Izumi World is to bridge the gap between the mainstream audience and the crypto niche. We are empowering our community with our governance token — token holders will be able to vote on all game updates, DLCs, and more. Rewarding players with NFTs and tokens takes gaming to a whole new level.

What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The VR, AR or MR Industries?”

Having a clear vision of what you want to create. It’s important to have a dream and to chase that dream. Inspiration has a lot of power.

Creating a plan and thinking long term. It’s important to think things through before taking action. If you skip this, you may realize you took a lot of unnecessary steps in retrospect and wasted precious resources.

Building a strong network and a good team. Building a strong network of people as you progress in the industry will help you turn your ideas into reality in an easier and faster way. Having a good team is even more important. With a good team of trustworthy, intelligent, and hard working people, you can do amazing things.

Working hard and staying consistent. Pursuing any kind of business or career path is hard work. Be willing to sacrifice a lot of time and effort into this.

Having fun and enjoying the journey. When we are enjoying what we do it always works out better. If I am doing something I love, I naturally put a lot more time and effort into it.

