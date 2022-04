BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is closing the Driver License Office in Beulah on Wednesday, April 13 due to winter weather.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many driver license services that can be done online.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit dot.nd.gov.

CONTACT: Nicole Peske nipeske@nd.gov 701.328.4322