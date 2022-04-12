Submit Release
Logical Buildings Names Jacob Cherian CFO

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Buildings, the country’s leading energy technology and smart building services innovator, welcomes Jacob Cherian CA MBA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Mr. Cherian will oversee the Company’s day-to-day financial operations, funding opportunities, and investments. Prior to joining Logical Buildings, Mr. Cherian served as Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller for PAR Technology Corp.

“Jacob has managed the financial health of major technology-focused companies in the sustainability space,” points out Jeff Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings. “He joins us at a time when our growth is rapidly accelerating on multiple fronts and can benefit from his diverse experience and oversight.”

During a long and storied career, Mr. Cherian served as CFO of Paragon Technologies, Vice President of OGIN Technology (Wind Turbine), and CFO of Global Energy Services, specializing in wind turbine and solar construction, and maintenance.

Mr. Cherian holds an MBA from Farleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and audit from St. Xavier’s College. In addition, he is a Chartered Accountant.

About Logical Buildings
Logical Buildings is an industry leading ESG sustainability, smart building and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world. Our revolutionary technologies are combatting climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health and reduce carbon footprint, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2012, the company now operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, Chicago, and Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Alexander Marketing
Linda Alexander 917.881.5360
Julia Levin 716.289.6424

Julia Levin
Alexander Marketing Corp
+1 7162896424
email us here

