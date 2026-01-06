64 University Place Receives Two Prestigious Architectural Design Awards

KPF-designed and UPLAM-developed condo project named BEST OF THE BEST by Architecture MasterPrize; wins Craftmanship Award from Brick in Architecture Awards

This was the first residential project that Ameesh Agarwal and I worked on together as a team, so it is extremely gratifying for it to have received so many accolades within a year of its completion,” — Mark Moskowitz, UPLAM Co-Founder & President.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year ended with 64 University Place, a 12-story, 28-unit residential condominium project developed by University Place Asset Management (“UPLAM”) and designed by KPF with interiors by SPACE Copenhagen, winning two significant architectural design awards.The 2025 honors are in the categories of Residential Architecture -- Multi Unit BEST OF THE BEST from Architecture MasterPrize , a global awards program; and the overall Craftmanship award from the Brick in Architecture Awards , a national program sponsored by The Brick Industry Association. In each of the competitions, 64 University Place was selected from thousands of applications for the exceptionalism of its design.“This was the first residential project that Ameesh Agarwal and I worked on together as a team, so it is extremely gratifying for it to have received so many accolades within a year of its completion,” points out Mark Moskowitz, UPLAM Co-Founder & President. “From the beginning, Ameesh established a strong relationship with the architects, especially with the architectural team at KPF, including James von Klemperer. So much of the design reflects a collaborative aesthetic with distinctly contemporary lifestyle features. It is no surprise the units sold out even before the project hit the market.”Adds James von Klemperer, FAIA RIBA, KPF President and Design Principal, “We are honored that 64 University Place has received the Architecture MasterPrize 'Best of the Best' award and the Brick in Architecture ‘Craftmanship’ award. This recognition celebrates our vision to create a building that fits harmoniously within the historic fabric of Greenwich Village while introducing a rigorous module of arched windows that form a stepped massing. Working closely with our clients, we focused on carefully crafted brick details, sustainable strategies, and a street front that enriches the neighborhood experience. This award affirms our team's ongoing commitment to realizing architectural excellence in New York City and to exploring the possibilities of a new American vernacular.”Completed in 2024, the building’s contemporary-meets-contextual design resulted in 86% of the units selling within 10 days of receiving approval from the New York Attorney General’s office.# # #About University Place Asset ManagementUniversity Place Asset Management (“UPLAM”) is a forward-thinking global investment firm focused on alternative investments in real estate, credit, and private equity. We emphasize an opportunistic, value-oriented, and disciplined approach to investing in these asset classes, honed over decades. For more information about UPLAM, please visit https://www.uplam.com/ About KPFKPF elevates cities through impactful design, collaborating closely with the world’s most forward-thinking clients to create high performing, carefully crafted buildings that are unique to their physical, social, and environmental contexts. The firm’s extensive portfolio spans more than 40 countries and includes a wide range of projects from commercial and residential buildings to civic and cultural spaces to education, research, and healthcare facilities. Driven by individual design solutions, rather than a predetermined style, KPF endeavors to design lasting buildings that mitigate their environmental impact and enhance the well-being of the communities they serve.Photography by Michael Young, Courtesy KPF

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.