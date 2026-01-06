Resolution Arranges Purchase of 5 East 47th Street for Liberty Bagels

Resolution Real Estate’s Jonata Dayan and Jeffrey Zund represented legacy bagel group in acquisition of seven-story mixed-use property for $9.4 million

This was an excellent opportunity for our client at a great price in today’s market,” — Jonata Dayan, Executive VP of Commercial Co-op and Condo Sales.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonata Dayan, Executive Vice President of Commercial Co-op and Condo Sales, and Jeffrey Zund, Executive Director/Head of Leasing of Resolution Real Estate , a member of NAI Global, represented the owner of Liberty Bagels in the purchase of 5 East 47th Street for $9.4 million. The seven-story, circa 1920 mixed-use property has 18,500 rentable square feet, 16,095 feet of air rights, and was delivered vacant.“This was an excellent opportunity for our client at a great price in today’s market,” points out Dayan. “The building was recently renovated with a new elevator, and the floor plates are all column free.”Adds Zund, “The location helped secure the deal, too. The building is just off Fifth Avenue, and in walking distance to Grand Central, Port Authority, and Penn Station.”The seller, Walter Samuels, was represented by David Schectman, Senior Executive Managing Director, Abbe Kassin, Managing Director, and Lipa Lieberman, Managing Director of Meridian Investment Sales, a division of Meridian Capital Group.Liberty Bagels has multiple locations in Manhattan and Queens. The buyer plans to occupy approximately 50 percent of the space, spanning several floors, for its corporate and catering divisions, and build out the first floor retail and basement levels for a new Liberty Bagel unit. The new store opens Saturday, January 10, 2026.# # #About Resolution Real Estate, a Member of NAI GlobalResolution Real Estate is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. The firm specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting.Resolution Real Estate Partners is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 29 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.(Photography courtesy of Meridian Capital Group)

