Burgum: Capitol, other state facilities in Bismarck area closing at 12:30 p.m. today due to blizzard conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed the Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area to close at 12:30 p.m. today due to blizzard conditions.

“Team member safety is our top priority. We also have a duty and responsibility to continue serving the public. We’re grateful to those who continue to provide essential state services in challenging conditions for the safety and well-being of our citizens, including the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol members working out in these harsh conditions as they have done throughout this long winter.”

Unless otherwise noted, state facilities plan to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

North Dakota has prepared for the blizzard with a whole-of-government approach, Burgum said, noting the state has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is coordinating with partners and local emergency managers across the state to ensure that resources, including search and rescue, are available if needed.

