Construction to Begin on S.D. Highway 52 and S.D. Highway 37 in Springfield Area

For Immediate Release:  Friday, April 8, 2022 Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch at 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin on Monday, April 18, 2022, on an asphalt surfacing project on S.D. Highway 52 between S.D. Highway 50 and S.D. Highway 37, and on S.D. Highway 37P from the intersection with S.D. Highway 37 through the city of Springfield.

Work on the project will include reshaping of the interim surfacing, asphalt concrete surfacing, and bridge approach slab work on Highway 52. Cold milling and asphalt concrete resurfacing is scheduled through the city of Springfield on Highway 37P through Main Street.

The bridge approach slab work on Highway 52 will begin Monday, April 18, 2022, with a projected completion of May 17, 2022. Traffic will be maintained across the bridge with the use of stop signs, utilizing alternating “stop and go” traffic.

Asphalt surfacing, cold milling, and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to begin July 5, 2022. During both the cold milling and asphalt paving operations, traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during these times.

The prime contractor on the $6.2 million project is Spencer Quarries, Inc. of Spencer, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 28, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

 

