Traffic Switch Scheduled for Wednesday, April 13

DUMAS – The next phase of the project to fully rehabilitate US 87/US 287 from south of the Dumas city limits to about a half mile north of County Road I is set to begin Wednesday, April 13. This portion of the project will run from 1st Street (SH 152) to McClary Road.

To facilitate this phase of the project, traffic will be shifted onto the newly-constructed concrete pavement. There will be one lane of traffic in each direction while the southbound lanes of US 287 are reconstructed.

The project includes concrete paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, signing, and striping. Sidewalks will also be included on both sides for pedestrians and the existing on-street parking in town will remain. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will continue to work with area businesses and other customers to ensure access is maintained.

This $36.8 million project was awarded to SEMA Construction and construction is expected to last through May 2024.

Drivers are reminded, especially during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 11 – 15), that safety is a constant priority for TxDOT. Last year, 244 people were killed and another 856 seriously injured in work zone traffic crashes in Texas. Three of the deaths were road workers. The leading causes of work zone crashes are speeding, driver inattention and unsafe lane changes.

To help reverse the unacceptable increase in work zone traffic deaths, TxDOT is asking all drivers to embrace its “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign:

Slow Down. Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present. Pay attention. Avoid distractions and put your phone away. Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is reflective clothing, a hardhat and safety boots. Remember, they want to get home safe, too. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry if you have to. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of crash in work zones. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow everything down. Count on it, and plan for it.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.