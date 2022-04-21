Fleet-Management Provider to Public Sector Celebrates 40 Years in Business
FASTER Asset Solutions Historical Success in Fleet Management SoftwareVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, federal, state and local governments responsible for enormous fleets of general- and critical-service vehicles have tapped a Virginia Beach, VA-based provider of innovative fleet-management software and solutions. The company, FASTER Asset Solutions, celebrates their 40-year anniversary in 2022.
FASTER President, Mitch Skyer states, “For four decades now, FASTER has helped public-sector organizations lower costs, improve fleet efficiency, utilize green fleet technology, and provide predictive maintenance to enhance the safety of both our drivers and the roads in our communities.”
According to the company, the historical success of their customers speaks to the quality of FASTER’s solutions. Skyer says, “A substantial percentage of our customers are recognized year after year by the NAFA Fleet Management Association as some of the ‘100 Best Fleets in the Americas,’ as well as earning the Elite Fleet designation by Government Fleet.”
Since 1982, FASTER has been a pioneering designer of innovative fleet-automation processes, catching the eye of forward-looking fleet operations looking to discard their antiquated paper and pencil approach. The company’s solutions evolved significantly through the 90’s and early 2000’s, and by 2010, FASTER’s third platform, FASTER Web, became the Best-of-Breed Fleet Management System.
Skyer explains FASTER’s 40-year growth strategy, observing, “Our product engineers understood that the industry needed an enterprise-level solution to meet the demands of modern fleet management, where fleet managers, maintenance managers, drivers, technicians, and parts managers, along with business analysts, have a centralized location to access and assess a growing volume of online data that tracked a fleet’s operation.”
According to Skyer, the company made strategic investments in advanced-fleet technology—including fleet-automation processes and predictive maintenance—in order to innovate their way to becoming that premier enterprise-level software solution.
FASTER and their Mobility Alliance partners—Vestige, TripMaster by CTS Software, Passio Technologies, Ecolane, ArgoTrak Inc., and MJM Innovations—work together to provide a complete digital fleet solution through their parent company, Transit Technologies, which purchased FASTER in 2021.
Thanks to parallel strategies with their sister companies, FASTER and their partners are able to price their software solutions affordably—making them more accessible to a broader base.
Of course, the quality of any solution is only as good as its support, and according to the company—thanks to 24/7 phone support, a dedicated website with guides and training videos, and in-product help documentation—FASTER provides a support structure unparalleled in the industry.
The level of customer support goes even further, as Skyer explains: “Our customers receive either an annual on-site or virtual site visit by FASTER to ensure their ongoing satisfaction with the system.” Plus, customers can attend our exclusive, in-person, annual training and networking conference, hosted by the company’s technical staff and senior management, and featuring an industry “Who’s Who” of guest speakers.
Skyer notes, “Being a FASTER customer has its perks, and our annual customer conference represents a phenomenal opportunity for organizations throughout the country to network, learn, and receive valuable insights into fleet operations. Our 2022 conference will be extra special, as we celebrate 40 years of delivering innovative excellence to our customers.”
FASTER Asset Solutions, the largest provider to fleet government municipalities, delivers the most trusted, best-of-breed, enterprise-fleet-management system in the industry.
Contact FASTER today at https://fasterasset.com or 866-514-2513, and learn how we can address your fleet-management needs, including fleet maintenance and labor tracking, vehicle tracking, asset management, inventory and parts management, fuel and energy management, asset sharing for motor pool locations with rental and reservations, fleet analytics and reporting, telematics data with cost-saving integration add-ons, and more.
