Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,267 in the last 365 days.

Polaris Aero Welcomes Linda Hirschfeld and Salvador Pettit to Sales Team

Polaris Aero logo - aviation safety software company

Linda Hirschfeld

Linda Hirschfeld

Salvador Pettit

Salvador Pettit

Polaris Aero, a leading aviation safety software company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, welcomes Linda Hirschfeld and Salvador Pettit to its sales team.

Linda has extensive knowledge of the aviation safety industry and Salvador brings a wealth of knowledge about the Part 135 charter business as well as maintenance operations.”
— Steve Bruneau, Vice President of Aviation Services for Polaris Aero
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero (https://polarisaero.com/), a leading aviation safety software company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is pleased to announce the addition of two sales executives to its team: Linda Hirschfeld and Salvador Pettit.

Hirschfeld joins Polaris Aero with 10-plus years of business aviation experience at MedAire, a Phoenix, Arizona-based leader in international medical assistance and travel safety service. She served MedAire in a number of business development roles, building numerous aviation-centered client relationships on the East Coast.

“With her extensive knowledge of the aviation safety industry, and having some deep background with many of Polaris Aero’s existing customers, Linda will be a great asset to our company,” noted Steve Bruneau, Vice President of Aviation Services for Polaris Aero.

Likewise, Pettit brings to his new job more than 14 years of experience in airplane and helicopter operations, having served numerous aviation companies in both the U.S. and in Latin America.

"Salvador joins Polaris Aero with a wealth of knowledge about the Part 135 charter business as well as maintenance operations,” Bruneau said. “Because of his roots in Argentina, he'll be an excellent resource for our growing customer base in Latin America.”

Sales Executives at Polaris Aero are trained to find optimal solutions to their customers’ safety issues, helping them meet and overcome their challenges along the aviation safety continuum. These professionals are responsible for bringing forward the ideal Polaris Aero product or service to help the clients reach the next level of safety. Importantly, sales executives function as the main communications conduit, to ensure that their customers’ every need and concern is conveyed to firm’s product development team.

To learn more about Polaris Aero, call 1-480-999-3301 or visit polarisaero.com/contact.

About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before incidents occur. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.

Jill Henning
Forward Street Marketing
+ +1 602-502-6206
email us here

You just read:

Polaris Aero Welcomes Linda Hirschfeld and Salvador Pettit to Sales Team

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.