Polaris Aero Welcomes Linda Hirschfeld and Salvador Pettit to Sales Team
Polaris Aero, a leading aviation safety software company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, welcomes Linda Hirschfeld and Salvador Pettit to its sales team.
Linda has extensive knowledge of the aviation safety industry and Salvador brings a wealth of knowledge about the Part 135 charter business as well as maintenance operations.
— Steve Bruneau, Vice President of Aviation Services for Polaris Aero
Hirschfeld joins Polaris Aero with 10-plus years of business aviation experience at MedAire, a Phoenix, Arizona-based leader in international medical assistance and travel safety service. She served MedAire in a number of business development roles, building numerous aviation-centered client relationships on the East Coast.
“With her extensive knowledge of the aviation safety industry, and having some deep background with many of Polaris Aero’s existing customers, Linda will be a great asset to our company,” noted Steve Bruneau, Vice President of Aviation Services for Polaris Aero.
Likewise, Pettit brings to his new job more than 14 years of experience in airplane and helicopter operations, having served numerous aviation companies in both the U.S. and in Latin America.
"Salvador joins Polaris Aero with a wealth of knowledge about the Part 135 charter business as well as maintenance operations,” Bruneau said. “Because of his roots in Argentina, he'll be an excellent resource for our growing customer base in Latin America.”
Sales Executives at Polaris Aero are trained to find optimal solutions to their customers’ safety issues, helping them meet and overcome their challenges along the aviation safety continuum. These professionals are responsible for bringing forward the ideal Polaris Aero product or service to help the clients reach the next level of safety. Importantly, sales executives function as the main communications conduit, to ensure that their customers’ every need and concern is conveyed to firm’s product development team.
To learn more about Polaris Aero, call 1-480-999-3301 or visit polarisaero.com/contact.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before incidents occur. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
