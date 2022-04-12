PLUSnxt Expands RelativityOne Offering in Canada

PLUSnxt Expands Offerings in Canada

The SaaS cloud-based eDiscovery solution provides more value, scalability and convenience for PLUSnxt’s Canadian clients.

We’re excited to provide clients with a local RelativityOne instance that incorporates our custom applications and workflows to better serve the growing Canadian legal services market.” — Gary Bendel, President & COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt, leading Electronic Discovery Services and Solutions Provider, today announced it is expanding its global eDiscovery service by offering RelativityOne to the Canadian market. A RelativityOne Silver Partner since 2020, PLUSnxt will provide the flexible and extendable cloud platform to their clients in Canada, providing an intuitive user experience backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence.

In addition to standard transactional support, PLUSnxt will provide Canadian clients with the recently unveiled Accelerator program, developed to foster independent eDiscovery with the guided help of PLUSnxt experts. PLUS Accelerator offers a dedicated RelativityOne environment without the typical entry barriers of data minimums, long-term contracts and costly subscriptions, and enables clients to capitalize on PLUSnxt’s proven workflows and best practices.

This geographic expansion enables PLUSnxt to assist their Canadian clients with all their eDiscovery needs, regardless of location. As a RelativityOne focused company offering services in Canada, PLUSnxt can ensure clients’ data stays in Canada providing ease of use and meeting any possible legal jurisdiction requirements for data that must remain in Canada. The dedicated RelativityOne instance provides the scalability clients need in today’s data-centric world and enables them to build expertise and intelligence on one cloud-connected global solution. RelativityOne also gives PLUSnxt’s users in Canada the flexibility to pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suits their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model —and solve data challenges outside of eDiscovery.

“We’re excited to provide clients with a local RelativityOne instance that incorporates our custom applications and workflows to better serve the growing Canadian legal services market,” commented Gary Bendel, COO and president of PLUSnxt. “Our expansion into Canada is one of many steps to identify and offer the best solutions for our clients as we continue our global expansion.”

“It’s been wonderful to see PLUSnxt develop their partnership with Relativity over the last two years. Adding a Canadian RelativityOne instance to their offerings not only strengthens their position in the regional market, but also shows how committed they are to providing the best eDiscovery technology for their customers around the world,” said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. “I look forward to PLUSnxt’s continued success with RelativityOne and watching this partnership evolve on a global level.”

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Silver Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.