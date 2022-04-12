Cryptozoic, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and DC Announce Kickstarter for DC Deck-Building Game 10th Anniversary

Campaign Features New Games Based on Injustice and The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash, Plus Two Editions of Multiverse Storage Box and Numerous Exclusives

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, today announced the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for the DC Deck-Building Game 10th Anniversary Backers can preorder Kickstarter editions of two upcoming games in the DC Deck-Building Game series: Injustice, based on the popular comics and video games, and Rivals – The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash. Fans can also pledge for two new editions of the DC Deck-Building Game: Multiverse Box for storing their collections, two exclusive playmats, and Multiverse Editions of six DC Deck-Building Game base games that include all components except the packaging and rulebooks for a lower price."After 10 years, we wanted to celebrate the amazing history and fans of the DC Deck-Building Game," said John Sepenuk, CEO of Cryptozoic. "We're ready to pull out all the stops with incredible exclusives both for players who have loved the series for a long-time and for those eager to jump in now. We love these DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains as much as the fans do, so we're excited to produce the best DC Deck-Building Game products yet and kick off the series's next decade with a bang!"DC Deck-Building Game: Injustice puts players in the world of the hit Injustice: Gods Among Us video games and comic books as Batman and his insurgents battle against a tyrannical Superman. Using the Brawl version of the Cerberus Engine, players land devastating blows and block their opponents' strikes. The Kickstarter Exclusive cover is by renowned artist Well-Bee (Marvels X, The No Ones) and the game cards feature both original art by six talented artists from Altercomics Studio and art directly from the Injustice comics.DC Deck-Building Game: Rivals – Flash vs. Reverse-Flash lets two players become part of the high-speed battle between the iconic rivals. Each player has three unique Character cards, each with more formidable abilities and a higher cost than the previous one.The new DC Deck-Building Game: Multiverse Box is available in both a Super-Villains Edition featuring a Kickstarter Exclusive cover and a Super Heroes Edition. With original cover art by artist Omar Francia (Legends of the Dark Knight, Doom Patrol), these storage boxes for players' collections are designed to fit over 1,600 sleeved standard cards and over 500 sleeved oversized cards.