CiNoMatic, NoMa’s Free Outdoor Movie Series Under the Stars at Alethia Tanner Park, Returns for Spring 2022 Season
Public Invited Every Week from May 11 – June 8 for Throwback-Themed Film Series, “Wednesday Night Nostalgia”
NoMa is fortunate to have the huge lawn at Alethia Tanner Park, where last year, more than 600 people gathered weekly for our free CiNoMatic film screenings.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CiNoMatic, NoMa’s free outdoor movie series at Alethia Tanner Park, is returning for the second season this spring. Every Wednesday night from May 11 through June 8, the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) will show free movies under the stars. The theme for the spring 2022 season is “Wednesday Night Nostalgia” and includes the following stellar line-up of classic movies from the 80s and 90s:
• 5/11: Mrs. Doubtfire
• 5/18: Cool Runnings
• 5/25: The Sandlot
• 6/1: Space Jam
• 6/8: The Princess Bride
“We’re so excited for the second season of CiNoMatic to begin this spring, and we look forward to bringing the community together on Wednesday nights for fun films at Alethia Tanner Park,” said Maura Brophy, President & CEO of the NoMa BID. “NoMa is fortunate to have the huge lawn at Alethia Tanner Park, where last year, more than 600 people gathered weekly for our free CiNoMatic film screenings. Thanks to all who voted on this spring’s movie lineup and helped us select some of the greatest throwback films.”
The spring 2022 CiNoMatic lineup was determined through a community vote in March 2022, with more than 600 people participating. The selected movies are all classic 1980s and 1990s films that span a range of genres and ratings. The featured films represent a diverse array of iconic characters, from Jamaica's bobsled team of Cool Runnings to San Francisco's most infamous nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire.
Wednesday night CiNoMatic movie showings begin at sunset, with seating on the lawn at Alethia Tanner Park opening one hour prior to showtime. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is first-come, first served. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and picnic dinners (NoMa restaurants are open for takeout!). Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from local food truck partners. Dogs on-leash are welcome
For more information and weather-related schedule updates, visit www.cinomatic.org. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about surprise giveaways, food truck appearances, and weekly activities.
