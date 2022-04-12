Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,261 in the last 365 days.

CiNoMatic, NoMa’s Free Outdoor Movie Series Under the Stars at Alethia Tanner Park, Returns for Spring 2022 Season

logo of Wednesday Night Nostalgia CiNoMatic Spring 2022 Free Outdoor Film Series

logo of Wednesday Night Nostalgia CiNoMatic Spring 2022 Free Outdoor Film Series

Public Invited Every Week from May 11 – June 8 for Throwback-Themed Film Series, “Wednesday Night Nostalgia”

NoMa is fortunate to have the huge lawn at Alethia Tanner Park, where last year, more than 600 people gathered weekly for our free CiNoMatic film screenings.”
— Maura Brophy, President & CEO, NoMa BID
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CiNoMatic, NoMa’s free outdoor movie series at Alethia Tanner Park, is returning for the second season this spring. Every Wednesday night from May 11 through June 8, the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) will show free movies under the stars. The theme for the spring 2022 season is “Wednesday Night Nostalgia” and includes the following stellar line-up of classic movies from the 80s and 90s:

• 5/11: Mrs. Doubtfire
• 5/18: Cool Runnings
• 5/25: The Sandlot
• 6/1: Space Jam
• 6/8: The Princess Bride

“We’re so excited for the second season of CiNoMatic to begin this spring, and we look forward to bringing the community together on Wednesday nights for fun films at Alethia Tanner Park,” said Maura Brophy, President & CEO of the NoMa BID. “NoMa is fortunate to have the huge lawn at Alethia Tanner Park, where last year, more than 600 people gathered weekly for our free CiNoMatic film screenings. Thanks to all who voted on this spring’s movie lineup and helped us select some of the greatest throwback films.”

The spring 2022 CiNoMatic lineup was determined through a community vote in March 2022, with more than 600 people participating. The selected movies are all classic 1980s and 1990s films that span a range of genres and ratings. The featured films represent a diverse array of iconic characters, from Jamaica's bobsled team of Cool Runnings to San Francisco's most infamous nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Wednesday night CiNoMatic movie showings begin at sunset, with seating on the lawn at Alethia Tanner Park opening one hour prior to showtime. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is first-come, first served. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and picnic dinners (NoMa restaurants are open for takeout!). Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from local food truck partners. Dogs on-leash are welcome

For more information and weather-related schedule updates, visit www.cinomatic.org. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about surprise giveaways, food truck appearances, and weekly activities.

# # #

sherri cunningham
NoMa Business Improvement District
+ +1 2024400954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

CiNoMatic, NoMa’s Free Outdoor Movie Series Under the Stars at Alethia Tanner Park, Returns for Spring 2022 Season

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.