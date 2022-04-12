325, A Brand-First Digital Marketing Agency, Hires Chalva Tchkotoua as Chief Marketing + Digital Oﬃcer
The tech industry marketing veteran will lead the agency’s advisory services, helping clients reimagine their digital future in today’s changing environment.NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 325, an award-winning, brand-ﬁrst digital marketing agency and powerhouse in Biotech, Pharma, Healthcare and Finance, is pleased to announce that Chalva Tchkotoua, a technology industry marketing veteran, will be joining the agency as Chief Marketing + Digital Oﬃcer. As part of his scope, he will focus on building the advisory services within 325 helping clients “think digital” as they reimagine their digital future in today’s changing landscape. Web 3.0, the Metaverse, NFTs, and Blockchain technologies are becoming increasingly important for the future of corporations as their physical and virtual worlds intersect in a mixed reality universe.
Chalva has extensive experience helping companies develop their market strategies, ensuring they are maximizing their competitive advantage and transforming their organization into a digital business. In his new role, he will work with clients to position them as a market leader and disruptor brand as they look to capitalize on the Metaverse’s rapid evolution in the marketplace.
By helping clients navigate their “digital journey” through design thinking, Chalva will also work with clients to help them build and deploy targeted digital strategies to increase market share and help them transform how they interact with their own customers and prospects. He ﬁrmly believes the overall client experience is ingrained in the art of diplomacy and consensus-building, and credits his international experience having lived and worked in Europe to being able to help clients successfully navigate cultural sensitivities globally. This allows for the development and implementation of award-winning programs in multiple markets capitalizing on the rapidly expanding digital universe.
“Given Chalva’s experience leading global integrated digital marketing programs that drive brand positioning and lead generation, he will be a tremendous asset and a welcome addition to our talented team,” said Cheryl Marchese, Founder and CEO of 325. “As part of his role, he will also help expand our partner ecosystem and capabilities as we look to give our clients and their brands a competitive advantage in today’s marketplace.”
“This is an exciting time to join 325 and I’m thrilled to join Cheryl and her team as we see a huge demand from clients to help position them as a leading challenger brand in their market segment. Through design thinking strategies we will help them reimagine and navigate their digital future and explore the art of what is possible both as a company but more importantly through the voice of their customers” said Mr. Tchkotoua.
Before assuming his current role, Chalva held senior marketing and strategy roles at global technology consulting ﬁrms Accenture and Cognizant in addition to companies such as Time Warner Cable Business Services. He also helped scale several private equity-backed business-to-business SaaS companies that were going through a hyper-growth and global expansion phase.
He started his career at Young & Rubicam, a global advertising conglomerate, where he worked in their London, New York and Miami oﬃces focused on business-to-consumer technology clients and the business-to-business market. As a passionate technologist Chalva currently sits on the advisory board of an early-stage mixed reality company, HyperTunnel™.
About 325
325 is a rapidly growing strategic brand-ﬁrst digital marketing agency. For more than twenty-three years, the team’s proven design-driven thinking methodology helps companies break down barriers and solve complex challenges while delivering greater ROI. Specializing in Biotech, Pharma, Healthcare and Finance sectors, 325 is committed to “Elevating Your Brand’s Future” by creating empowering and engaging forward-thinking creative platforms.
