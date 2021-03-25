325 Strengthens Business Development and Operations Division
EINPresswire.com/ -- 325, an award-winning, brand-first digital marketing agency and branding powerhouse in Biotech, Pharma, Healthcare, and Finance, announces a new hire in the executive business division; Tricia Roman has joined 325 as Vice President to fuel growth strategy.
“I am truly looking forward to being part of an established brand-first leader in the life sciences, healthcare and finance space,” says Ms. Roman. “I am excited to become a contributor to growth, profitability and scalability for the agency and clients. 325 delivers amazing work and I am honored to be part of such an innovative and talented team. Great things are happening at 325.“
Ms. Roman brings over 25 years of experience in cross-functional leadership roles across demand generation, product marketing, marketing sales and media. Major clients include domestic and international top Fortune 500 CPG companies including M&M/Mars, Sunoco, Warner-Lambert and Nabisco. She has a diverse background in marketing, branding, media, sales and agency operations. Ms. Roman will contribute thought leadership, develop new agency services and widen partnership opportunities, as well as support strategic initiatives for sales and client acquisition.
Cheryl Marchese, CEO and Founder of 325, states “We are thrilled to have Tricia on board, she’ll bring a fresh perspective and approach. Her skillset spans all aspects of marketing and she’ll be tremendously valuable as well as instrumental to agency growth. She is a great addition to the team.”
Before assuming her current role, she led Marketing Sales for B2B and B2C accounts in multiple industries and managed internal teams to drive collaboration and development of multi-channel initiatives and strategies to correlate to financial and business performance goals. Ms. Roman also served as Vice President for a start-up outdoor media agency advertising some of the most recognizable brand names including McDonald’s, Comcast, T-Mobile and Dunkin Donuts. She built assets and sales to grow the company as the premier transit media provider in New Jersey. Tricia will work hand-in-hand with all 325 departments to ensure marketing objectives are aligned with overall company goals to drive desired business growth.
About 325
325 is a rapidly growing strategic brand-first digital marketing team. For over two decades, 325 has provided powerful first impressions and long-lasting outcome solutions. 325 is committed to delivering strategic creative concepts and tangible results. Working in partnership with client leadership, 325's business approach helps brands achieve their vision of world-class brand communications for increased market responsiveness and clinical trial patient recruitment, introductions to potential funding sources, client acquisition and retention, lead generation, as well as market awareness.
325, LLC
Media contact: Cheryl Marchese
142 W 57th Street, 11th Floor
New York, New York 10019
cheryl@studio325.com
www.weare325.com
646.971.0325
