Studio 325 Announces Corporate Name Change to 325 On Its 22 Year Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- 325 is a branding powerhouse in Biotech, Pharma, Healthcare, and Finance. The award-winning, brand-first digital marketing agency is uniquely focused on creating exceptional identities and client experiences that are empowering, engaging and everlasting.
Formerly Studio 325, the agency announces its name change to reflect its evolving business expansion into new business lines and adoption of services but still leverages its brand equity. “Over the past 22 years, working with early and expansion-stage companies to IPO, we’ve built a strong reputation for high quality and purpose-driven results. We started as a studio and evolved to grow the agency to a full-service marketing resource,'' said Cheryl Marchese, 325 CEO and Founder.
"The name change reflects the new changes in management, expansion of services and WBE certification to satisfy supplier diversity requirements. It also underscores our focus on value creation that delivers respective stakeholder value. We deliver more than design, 325 delivers powerful first impressions and strategic communications, digital marketing solutions and also the consultancy to get our clients noticed by investors. Once in the 325 circle, we’ll even make
introductions to potential funding sources from seed to Series A...our results speak volumes, you can view on our updated website at www.weare325.com,” says Ms. Marchese.
Ms. Marchese also shares that many clients do not know where to begin and how to develop their online business plan to market their offerings, technology and educate their target audiences. “This is where we shine. Our team listens, guides and steers brand to best shape perception and fuel company success. We get it right the first time.” 325 has the experience and acumen to reach KOLs, scientists, patients, doctors, funding sources, Wall St. and the general public to incite them to take desired action. Ms. Marchese added, “our job is to provide our clients opportunity.”
About 325
325 is a rapidly growing strategic brand-first digital marketing team. For over two decades, 325 has provided powerful first impressions and long-lasting outcome solutions. 325 is committed to delivering strategic creative concepts and tangible results. Working in partnership with client leadership, 325's business approach helps brands achieve their vision of world-class brand communications for increased market responsiveness and clinical trial patient recruitment, introductions to potential funding sources, client acquisition and retention, lead generation, as well as market awareness.
325, LLC
142 W 57th Street, 11th Floor
New York, New York 10019
cheryl@studio325.com
www.weare325.com
new york:
646 971 0325
new jersey:
732 383 8953
Cheryl Marchese
Formerly Studio 325, the agency announces its name change to reflect its evolving business expansion into new business lines and adoption of services but still leverages its brand equity. “Over the past 22 years, working with early and expansion-stage companies to IPO, we’ve built a strong reputation for high quality and purpose-driven results. We started as a studio and evolved to grow the agency to a full-service marketing resource,'' said Cheryl Marchese, 325 CEO and Founder.
"The name change reflects the new changes in management, expansion of services and WBE certification to satisfy supplier diversity requirements. It also underscores our focus on value creation that delivers respective stakeholder value. We deliver more than design, 325 delivers powerful first impressions and strategic communications, digital marketing solutions and also the consultancy to get our clients noticed by investors. Once in the 325 circle, we’ll even make
introductions to potential funding sources from seed to Series A...our results speak volumes, you can view on our updated website at www.weare325.com,” says Ms. Marchese.
Ms. Marchese also shares that many clients do not know where to begin and how to develop their online business plan to market their offerings, technology and educate their target audiences. “This is where we shine. Our team listens, guides and steers brand to best shape perception and fuel company success. We get it right the first time.” 325 has the experience and acumen to reach KOLs, scientists, patients, doctors, funding sources, Wall St. and the general public to incite them to take desired action. Ms. Marchese added, “our job is to provide our clients opportunity.”
About 325
325 is a rapidly growing strategic brand-first digital marketing team. For over two decades, 325 has provided powerful first impressions and long-lasting outcome solutions. 325 is committed to delivering strategic creative concepts and tangible results. Working in partnership with client leadership, 325's business approach helps brands achieve their vision of world-class brand communications for increased market responsiveness and clinical trial patient recruitment, introductions to potential funding sources, client acquisition and retention, lead generation, as well as market awareness.
325, LLC
142 W 57th Street, 11th Floor
New York, New York 10019
cheryl@studio325.com
www.weare325.com
new york:
646 971 0325
new jersey:
732 383 8953
Cheryl Marchese
325, LLC
+1 646-971-0325
cheryl@studio325.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn