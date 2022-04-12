Submit Release
Efficient Capital Management®, LLC Hires Scott Levin as Head of Finance

Efficient Capital Management LLC

Managed Futures Specialist: For over two decades building diversified CTA and Trend-following multi-manager solutions.

Assumes leadership from Ron Davis who retires after serving Efficient with excellence for 20 years.

WARRENVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Capital Management, LLC (“Efficient”), a leading provider of managed futures solutions, announces the hiring of Scott Levin as Head of Finance.

“Hiring Scott Levin allows us to continue serving our clients with the highest possible levels of excellence,” said Curt Bradshaw, Managing Director. “We greatly value the knowledge and experience he brings to Efficient and our investors.”

Scott will lead Efficient’s finance, fund administration and human resources functions.

Mr. Levin is a CPA who has held key leadership roles at Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services, Mesirow Advanced Strategies, and HFR Asset Management. He began his career in public accounting with Deloitte, providing tax services to a variety of alternative investment managers.

“Efficient’s managed futures expertise is unparalleled,” Levin said. “I’m honored to join a team of highly talented individuals who strive for excellence and are driven to serve our clients with the upmost level of care.”

For more details on Scott Levin or Efficient, please visit www.efficient.com.

About Efficient Capital Management
Founded in 1999, Efficient is an experienced and trusted institutional firm dedicated exclusively to managed futures. Efficient seeks to express its primary areas of expertise by 1) identifying and selecting the world’s most skilled managers, 2) combining the expertise of those managers to construct diversified, actively managed portfolios, and 3) supporting the portfolios with best-in-class risk management and infrastructure solutions. Efficient currently manages nominal assets of more than $2 billion and is registered with the National Futures Association as a commodity pool operator and the Securities Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.
www.efficient.com

CINDY K NICKELL
Efficient Capital Management, LLC
+ 16306576800
cnickell@efficient.com
