Concierge Auctions Announces Spring Sale: April Lineup Features Over $150 Million of Global Luxury Offerings

Incredible ocean-view estate within easy reach of Tokyo Secluded haven that embraces the electric energy of Tokyo Contemporary villa compound with rental potential Exclusive private property atop the cliffs of Mandarina Picturesque 2.3 hectare estate with rental income potential

Showcased with Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, properties span: Tokyo, Japan; Saint-Tropez, France; Korčula, Croatia; and the One&Only Mandarina in Mexico.

We’re eager to get this property in front of a global audience as a part of the company’s extremely far reaching network of high net worth buyers.” — Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Concierge Auctions’ success with their latest collection in March—including a world-record-breaking sale for the highest price ever achieved for a residence at auction—the firm has announced their inaugural lineup of properties as part of their Spring Sale. The most highly anticipated and largest of the year, Concierge Auctions’ April lineup includes over $150 million of luxury properties spanning the globe, beginning with bidding now open for two luxury retreats in Japan.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and ConciergeAuctions.com and showcased with Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, the properties hand-picked for this sale benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world.

Additional highlights include a stunning villa compound with views of the Adriatic Sea in Croatia; a never before offered for sale prime property nestled on a cliffside at the One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, and a stunning three-villa estate in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, France, growing the company’s global presence to 32 countries.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

The April Lineup features:

AMOMA Atami Estate House & Hiroo, Residence 3 | Tokyo, Japan

Bid Now–April 22

AMOMA is a collection of superlative residential property developments that blend the comfort, intimacy and privacy of home with the very best of luxury hospitality. Created to stand above and apart from the conventions of Japan’s luxury real estate market, each AMOMA development is designed by world-leading architects, interior and landscape designers, and is replete with world-class services, travel and lifestyle experiences.

Atami Estate House:

Entirely unique in its immaculate balance between luxury and harmony with idyllic surroundings, every inch of Atami Estate Houses’s sprawling grounds have been meticulously designed with the expertise and attention of an incredible team. The Estate House near the highest point of the development, has been recently restored and renewed by renowned architect and interior designer André Fu, known for Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, St. Regis Hong Kong, and the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and is being brought to market for the very first time. A traditional tea house and incredible, mature Japanese gardens envelop the estate and make a seamless transition to its dining and wellness spaces. Owners of the Estate House will have preferred access to the dining and wellness spaces upon completion of Phase II of the development in 2024.

​​“We are absolutely thrilled with this opportunity to break into the Japanese luxury real estate market with properties of this caliber—each are new product, turnkey, and come with the potential for further investment in the development,” stated Chad Roffers, president. “Not only is it the perfect venture for us to continue to grow and flex our global database reach, but also an exciting claim to yet another international market.”

Hiroo, Residence 3:

Residence 3 in the coveted Hiroo district of Tokyo is tucked along an idyllic street, its monumental walls encasing the AMOMA private residences in a nature-and light-filled escape. Residence 3 exudes effortless luxury, showcasing the finest in modern Japanese architecture and comes fully furnished. The minimalist yet enchanting ambiance of the residence is the combined vision of Wonderwall, the renowned Tokyo interior design firm, and Liaigre, famed French design house of haute couture interior furniture. With a lush communal garden at the front door, inside an impeccable residence awaits, designed to suit intimate formal entertaining to casual family gatherings.

Diamond Villa | Korčula, Croatia

Bid April 21–26

With stunning views of the Adriatic Sea, this contemporary Croatian estate arises seemingly out of the rolling hills. Its contemporary architecture sets it apart, yet the minimalist, indoor-outdoor design blends seamlessly into its surroundings. Currently listed for €4.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Antonio Baríc of Pin&Pin Dalmatia.

Behind the gated entry, two luxurious villas span three levels, giving you and your guests the utmost privacy, not to mention an excellent opportunity for rental potential. Walls of glass open to the terrace for incredible flow and grand entertaining overlooking the Adriatic. The multi-level terrace offers two infinity-edge pools and spaces to please every mood. Two outdoor barbecue areas and dining areas anchor your hosting needs. One is an intimate space surrounded by trees and Croatian limestone; the other is open to the expansive sea and countryside views and can accommodate a crowd. Survey the entirety of the estate from your stunning top-floor owner’s retreat. Enjoy the coastline view from your private terrace or sink into a refreshing soak in your open-air spa bath. Additional features include: sleek cabinetry; minimalist design; designer appliances; an island with bar seating; an owners suite with walls of glass; a private terrace; a spa bath with an alfresco soaking tub; two outdoor barbecue areas with dining and lounge areas—all just a 3-minute drive from the center of Korčula and 3.8km to the catamaran ferry (Split or Dubrovnik).

“This partnership with Concierge Auctions is an exciting opportunity for the real estate market here on Korčula,” stated Antonio Baríc, listing agent. “With so many luxury clientele already flocking to the area on holiday, a discerning buyer would be smart to add Diamond Villa to their portfolio—especially with proven rental stats already on record. We look forward to working with the team to expand the property’s global exposure, and ultimately, a successful auction.”

El Nido | One&Only Mandarina Private Homes, Mexico

Bid April 21–27

El Nido, at 800 feet above sea level, is the crown jewel of Mandarina perfectly positioned for sunrise to sunset ocean views, and offers design and build opportunities to fit your taste. Never before listed for sale, this exclusive lot will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation John-Paul Mahony of JPM Real Estate Group.

“After working with Concierge Auctions in the past, I have always been impressed with their comprehensive database, marketing materials, and sales strategies. They have mastered how to get the deal done, and I am confident we will work in partnership to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated Mahony.

The property itself enjoys 60 linear meters of frontage to the east with 6,500-feet-high mountain views, while overlooking Playa Canalan, a one-mile-long pristine beach. Experience another incredible 50 linear meters of frontage to the north with infinite views of the sandy coastline and ocean panorama, as well as enjoying resort views of the jungle canopy. To the west yet another 60 linear meters of architectural frontage expand as the perfect canvas to enjoy sunset ocean views and the southern coastline. Of the 55 villas planned for One&Only Private Homes, only eight lots boast this immaculate location, with this premium lot offering the most exclusivity, even among its neighbors. Renowned architects at Studio Caban offer the opportunity to design a bespoke villa to any specifications, with plans that coalesce with the diverse and stunning landscape in every direction. Flexible floorplans and customizable meticulously curated furnishings guarantee best use of the space both indoors and out. If the property itself isn’t tempting enough, the world-class amenities in the resort just below will wow the most discerning of tastes. One&Only’s incomparable service will make every moment extraordinary, with thoughtful inclusions from comprehensive concierge service to a resort-managed turnkey rental program, allowing one to enjoy all aspects of this unique ownership opportunity.

Gulf of Saint-Tropez, France

Bid April 21–28

Surrounded by stunning mountains, lush trees, and mature gardens, this three-villa estate in the community of La Garde-Freinet in the Côte d'Azur of France is a true gem. Previously listed for €7 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Rutger Volkert of Janssens Immobilier-Knight Frank.

“We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions—especially after their many successes in France,” stated the seller. “We’re eager to get this property in front of a global audience as a part of the company’s extremely far reaching network of high net worth buyers, in addition to the added buzz surrounding their Global Sale. It just made sense for us to capitalize on this opportunity and we know it will pay off come auction day.”

Picturesque grounds and resort-like amenities elevate the undeniable paradise of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, priming the property for excellent rental income potential. Both the main and second villa boast their own private, heated outdoor swimming pools with a backdrop of natural splendor. A private tennis court, fitness room, and refrigerated wine- and storage cellar round out the estate’s amenities, while parking for fifteen vehicles ensures guests will always feel welcomed. Spacious and light-drenched entertaining spaces in each turn-key villa plus eleven bedrooms in total make hosting all the easier. Each villa is designed for entertaining both indoors and out, to make the most of the perfect location. Additional features include: mature gardens; fitness room; up to 15 parking spaces; and the third villa is set up as a bonus/play space—all just 13.3km to beaches and 110km to Nice.

Additional Properties Include:

2205 North Nowlin Trail | Jackson, WY

Bid Now–April 14

Previously Listed for $9.75M. Pre-Sale Estimate: $6M-$10M.

In cooperation with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

390 Gem Stone Lane | Near Washington D.C., WV

Bid Now–April 12

Currently Listed for $1.95M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Mike Pearse of Kesecker Realty, Inc

781 Church Hill Road | Near Pittsburgh, PA

Bid April 14-19

Currently Listed for $3.75M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Renee Rose-Modrak of Keller Williams Realty

Palazzo di Vista: Mansion Atop Rare Promontory | Bel Air, Los Angeles, CA

Bid April 21–26

Currently Listed for $87,777,777. Reserve $50M.

In cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency

Villa Fontana | Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, CA

Bid April 22–29

Currently Listed for $10.495M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Peter Carson of Compass

Villa Frangipani | Christophe Harbour, Saint Kitts And Nevis

Bid April 22–29

Currently Listed for $4.95M. Reserve $1.5M.

In cooperation with Christophe Harbour Real Estate

"Perfect Season" | Tri-Cities, Tennessee

Bid April 26–29

Currently Listed for $3.698M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Stanley N. Evans of Evans & Evans Real Estate

Plus, upcoming properties in Colorado, California, New Jersey, Texas and Canada.