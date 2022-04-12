Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, April 12

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – April 12, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, in Council Bluffs

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2022-68

Approve Minutes of the March 8, 2022 Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919

MV-2022-69

Administrative Rules

-761 IAC 520 – Regulations Applicable to Carriers

-761 IAC 529 – For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority

-761 IAC 605 – License Issuance

-761 IAC 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

MV-2022-70

Administrative Rules

-761 IAC 601 – Application for License

-761 IAC 630 – Nonoperator’s Identification

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

MV-2022-71

Administrative Rules

-761 IAC 451 – Emergency Vehicle Permits

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

TD-2022-72

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County Amendment

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-73

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Sioux City

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-74

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Altoona

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-75

Program Objectives (2023-2027 Highway Program)

Approved

Stuart Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets.  Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof.  Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development.  More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Audubon County: A scope of work and grant award change for the county was approved for a modification of the previously awarded Immediate Opportunity RISE grant to remove 100th Street improvements and construct additional intersection improvements to County Road M-66 and 100th Street. This amendment is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of Puck Enterprises, a liquid manure application equipment manufacturer. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.

Sioux City: Up to $665,264 from the city share of the RISE Fund and $665,264 from the county share of the RISE fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving approximately 2,470 feet of Alicia Avenue and construction of a left-turn lane on 225th Street located on the south side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to 37 acres for warehousing purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by August 2023.

Altoona: Up to $1,509,207 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in reconstruction of approximately 1,960 feet of 9th Street NE located on the northeast side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to six lots totaling more than 78 acres for warehousing and industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by November 2023.

#

