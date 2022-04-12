Ripple Science & Curavit Clinical Research Sign Partnership Agreement to Accelerate Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)
Ripple Enterprise software to be deployed as part of the digital transformation in clinical trials spearheaded by Curavit.
This partnership is our largest contract to date and validates our strategic decision to invest in Ripple Enterprise as a response to customer demand for DCT enabling software at enterprise scale.”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced a partnership with Curavit Clinical Research(Curavit) to deploy Ripple Enterprise, the company’s newly expanded software platform, to support several digital therapeutic decentralized clinical trials. Ripple is a natural fit for Curavit’s digital-first disruptive approach to engaging patients, conducting research, and accelerating time to market of new discoveries, especially in the exploding field of digital therapeutics. “We are hyper-focused on the unique needs of DTx manufacturers, with nearly half of our rapidly growing customer base running studies on novel digital therapeutics,” said Joel Morse, CEO of Curavit, the industry’s first virtual CRO. “Ripple offers scalable, patient-centric functionality that aligns with our decentralized clinical trial service offering for emerging DTx companies.”
— Joel Morse, CEO of Curavit
Ripple Enterprise is the world’s only direct-to-patient software platform designed to support decentralized, virtual, and hybrid clinical trials. Designed and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC2 standards, Ripple Enterprise enables the entire clinical trial industry to adopt digital clinical trial workflows driving down costs and expanding access to a more diverse pool of patients.
“We’re excited to partner with Curavit which is on the cutting edge of the digital transformation in clinical trials,” said Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “This partnership is our largest contract to date and validates our strategic decision to invest in Ripple Enterprise as a response to customer demand for DCT enabling software at enterprise scale.”
About Curavit:
Curavit Clinical Research is a full-service, virtual contract research organization (VCRO), focused on designing and executing digital-first decentralized clinical. trials (DCTs). Founded in 2020 by experts with decades of experience in technology and clinical research, Curavit leverages emerging technologies in digital health, cloud computing, and data science to recruit, engage, and monitor diverse patient populations without borders, bringing trials to patients in the cloud. Curavit’s digital-first DCTs improve timelines, reduce costs, yield real-world data, and increase patient access for therapies more effective across diverse populations. For more information, visit www.curavitclinicalresearch.com.
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency, game-changing efficiencies, and more secure workflows & data sharing, concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person. Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Media Contacts:
Curavit:
Lisa Barbadora
Barbadora INK
lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com / 610-420-3413
Ripple Science:
Anna Falzon
marketing@ripplescience.com / 734-644-4282
