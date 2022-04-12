Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Top Key Vendors, SWOT Analysis, Demand and Forecast Research till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Trends – Rise in adoption of search-driven analytics to generate analysis reports.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions. Besides, rising need to identify customer behaviour across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of search-driven analytics to prepare reports will propel revenue growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth to a significant extent in the near future. Search-driven analytics is a paradigm to build charts and reports using web search style; also, it can incorporate natural language processing.

Key Highlights from the Report

Among the process type segments, the online analytical processing (OLAP) segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 11.3%, due to growing adoption of OLAP processing-built business intelligence and analytics solutions in various industries and sectors, since OLAP comprises analytical queries, reporting, and decision support.

Due to rapid adoption of cloud technologies by end-users, the modern channel data delivery segment is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share than other data delivery segments during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significantly high demand for cloud-hosted business intelligence and analytics solutions, which offer streamlined data exchange.

Based on application, the business management segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global business intelligence and analytics market due to increasing implementation of business intelligence and analytics solutions in order to optimize business performance with efficient planning, budgeting, accounting, and forecasting.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global business intelligence and analytics market on the basis of process type, data delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

App analytics

Web analytics

Security management

Sales & Marketing

Customer behavior analysis

Campaign management

CRM

Targeted marketing

Inventory management

Human resource

Talent management

HR analytics

Supply chain & Logistics

Shipping & inventory control

Supplier & vendor management

Sports and games analytics

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 – 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Business Intelligence and Analytics industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

=