Global VPS Hosting Market: Prospects by 2022-2030, Major Players, Applications, Growth Factor, Segmentation with CAGR
Global VPS Hosting Market was Valued at US$ 2581.34 Mn in 2020 Growing at a CAGR of 15.89% over the Forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last few years, the use of VPS hosting has increased in business operations across different industries due to their benefits such as cost savings, improved reliability, simple licencing, and scalability.VPS hosting has become popular in past few years due its lower cost as compared with the dedicated hosting along with the better reliability, security, and performance than shared hosting.Further,the global VPS hosting marketplayers are collaborating to enhance VPS hosting capabilities, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in February 2021,Virtuozzo, a provider of high-efficiency virtualization partnered with A2 Hosting, high-speed hosting solutions provider. Through this collaborative partnership, A2 Hosting has transformed and optimized its Virtual Private Server (VPS) services by migrating as well as standardizing on Virtuozzo Hybrid Server, the Virtuozzo’s flagship virtualization product.
Key Takeaways:
Linux accounted is anticipated to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period in the VPS hosting market. As compared with the Windows operating system, Linux is the cheaper option as it is free and open source. In addition, Linux operating systems offers more flexibility in terms of control panels. On the other hand, business expansion strategies by Linux VPS Hosting service providers is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in November 2021, Rocky Linux Cloud VPS Hosting announced that the Rocky Linux 8.4 64-bit is now available at all of the data center locations including Orlando, Ashburn, Toronto, New York, Dallas, San Francisco, and London.
By type, the fully managed segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Under this type of VPS, the service provider manages the server, so that the user does not need to worry about the technical details. Hence, lack of knowledge as well as experience among the end users to run their own server primarily drives growth of this segment.
By usage, resource-intensive applications segment accounted for the significant market share in VPS hosting market in 2021. The resource intensive applications primarily includes digital animation along with medical, scientific, and engineering diagnostic and design tools. Rise in demand for digitization among aforementioned applications primarily drives growth of this segment.
Byindustry, healthcare segment accounted for the major share in 2021.However, retail and consumer goods segment is projected to witness highest growth rate, with rise in adoption of digital platforms in this sector to improve customer experience and ensure strong omnichannel presence.
Asia-Pacific VPS hosting market is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast periodowing to the growing adoption of smartphone along with the proliferation of social media has created emerging need for dedicated websites among businesses in this region. In addition, the countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia are encouraging SMEs to create job opportunities. Hence, expansion of SMEs further boosts growth of the VPS hosting market.
Competitor Insights:
The industry is characterised by low concentration of market players, especially by region. The market participants in the VPS hosting market are focused on collaborations and partnerships with other market players to improve their product line. For instance, in April 2021, InMotion Hosting, one of the leading market players launches powerful new reseller VPS Hosting. This solution offers lucrative features found in traditional Reseller Hosting plans by InMotion Hosting and put them onto a VPS platform. Such factors are boosting the demand for the VPS hosting market.
The key companies profiled in the VPS hostingmarket are mentioned listed below:
• A2 HOSTING
• Bluehost Inc.
• DreamHost, LLC.
• HostGator.com, LLC
• Hostinger International
• InMotion Hosting
• Liquid Web, LLC
• OVHcloud
• Plesk International GmbH.
• RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY
• United Internet AG
• Other Market Participants
Global VPS hosting Market:
By Operating System
• Windows
• Linux
By Type
• Self-Managed
• Fully Managed
By Pricing Plans
• 2 GB RAM
• 4 GB RAM
• 8 GB RAM
• 16 GB RAM
• Bundle Offers
By Pricing Model
• Monthly
• Yearly
By Usage
• E-commerce
• Resellers
• Agencies/Business Owners
• Multiple Sites
• Web or Database Server
• Resource-heavy Applications
• Email Server
• Hosting Professionals
• Test Environments
• Others
By Industry
• IT and Telecommunication
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
• Healthcare
• Government
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Manufacturing
• Oil and Gas
• Gaming
• Media and Entertainment
• Automotive and Transportation
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
