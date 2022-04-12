Global Orthognathic Surgery Market By Offering,Indication, Surgery Type, End User, Region
Global orthognathic surgery market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4.89% over the forecast period.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthognathic surgery market also known as jaw surgery market has witnessed immense developments in the last couple of years. This type of surgery is specifically done in order to correct multiple irregularities in major dental cases. These kinds of surgeries are performed by oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Several patients suffering from chronic jaw painhave suffered injuries due to an accident, require orthognathic surgeries and this is basically why this market is growing. Not just injuries or jaw pains, even in cases of deformities in facial skeletal, speech impairments and correction of protruding jaw, the jaw surgeries are needed.
The healthcare sector was devastated due to the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare infrastructure of several countries, rather the world was exposed as the novel infection claimed lives of millions. Though the pandemic brought a huge slump for the orthognathic surgery market, many public authorities are concentrating on organizations by creating more awareness about these organizations in the global market. This is forecasted to drive the growth of the orthognathic surgery market over the period of coming few years. Additionally, the demand for the orthognathic surgeries in regards with the cosmetics will also take the orthognathic surgery market ahead. Despite these types of surgeries being done for therapeutic purposes, the introduction of latest technologies is contributing massively for this market’s growth.
Meanwhile, the orthognathic surgeries are a costly affair and this dents the growth of orthognathic surgerymarket. Especially the cosmetic procedures and all the instruments required for the surgeries are expensive. Due to complex nature of surgeries, expert oral and maxillofacial surgeons are needed which also increases the cost of the overall treatment. Due to the technological developments, the orthognathic surgery market is forecasted to witness tremendous growth over the period. The orthognathic surgeries are required for congenital deformities in jaw or cheek bones. The demand for orthognathic surgeries is also going upwards due to surge in the number of road accidents.
By Indication, Medical Segment Dominates in Terms of The Market Share for The Orthognathic Surgery Market in 2021
Cases of chronic jaw pain are increasing each passing day as health issues like grinding of teeth are common in many people. The teeth grinding is associated with the amount of stress, which is result of today’s fast-faced life which directly takes toll on the body.
Asia Pacific Region is Expected to WitnessFastest Growth Over the Forecast Period (2022 – 2030) in the Global Orthognathic Surgery Market
The countrywith the second largest population on the planet, India, today not only has highly qualified surgeons but also presence of advanced specialty clinics, which is contributing to the growth of the orthognathic surgery market in the region. Factors like better surgeons is automatically luring in major FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) from leading global companies.
Some of the major players operating in the global orthognathic surgery market are listed below:
3D Systems, Inc.
Acumed (OsteomMed)
CTARS
DePuy Synthes
DIMEDA Instrumente GmbH
Global D
HYGITECH
KLS Martin Group
Millennium Surgical Corp
nopa instruments Medizintechnik GmbH
Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.
Stryker
Surtex Instruments
World Precision Instruments
Other Market Participants
Global Orthognathic Surgery Market Segmentation
The orthognathic surgery market has been segmented by offering, indication, surgery type, end users which are further classified into respective countries:
Global Orthognathic Surgery Market Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
Instruments
• Foreceps
• Clamps
• Awls
• Refractors
• Speculums
• Others
Solutions
Global Orthognathic Surgery Market Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
Injuries
• Facial Impairments
• Speech Impairments
• Correct Bite Issues
• Others
Medical
• Chronic Jaw pain
• Temporal mandibular joint disorders
• Congenital disorders
• Others
Global Orthognathic Surgery Market Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
Maxillary osteotomy
Mandibular osteotomy
Bilateral osteotomy or double-jaw surgery
Arthroplasty
Arthrocentesis
Others
Global Orthognathic Surgery Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
Global Orthognathic Surgery MarketRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
