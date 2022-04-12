Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market Witnessing Invetiable Growth (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis); A Report by AMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, the global brucellosis vaccines market was valued at US$ 267.2 Mn in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.65% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The Cattle and Pigs Segment Captured a Considerable Market Share in 2021
Brucellosis has been reported in more than 86 countries worldwide and is a serious threat to livestock and human health. In spite of its brutal impact on economic loss, it is also associated with high morbidity, both for humans and animals, in developing economies. There are rising investments and research initiatives that are being caaried out by the prominent market players. For instance, in September 2020, Hester Biosciences Limited, an animal healthcare major announced that the company is investing a huge amount in developing a brucella vaccine that guarantees immunogenicity, enhanced safety, and lifetime immunity with a single shot in calf-hood. The company has signed an agreement with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) to acquire the indigenously developed technology for developing Brucella Abortus S19 Delta Per vaccine. The S19 Delta Per new generation vaccine technology produced by IVRI will be a step forward in the direction of developing a Brucella vaccine. Moreover, prominent companies emphasize the clinical trials required to gain regulatory approval for new medications and advanced animal care, which is likely to support the steady growth of the global brucellosis vaccines market.
Brucellosis is a very serious disease of livestock that has substantial animal health, international trade, and public health consequences. Considering the loss done by the infection in animals, including the death of young livestock, infertility, lameness, decreased milk production, and weight loss, this disease is a challenging threat to livestock. Moreover, this disease can spread rapidly and be transmitted to humans, which is likely to increase the demand for brucellosis vaccines market.
Key Findings:
• By Type, the RB 51 segment registered for the major share of revenue in the global brucellosis vaccines market in 2021. Intense research and development are supporting the efficiency of RB 51 in the brucella abortus treatment, which is propelling for the segment's dominance.
• By species, the brucella abortus segment accounted for the major share in 2021. Brucella abortus primarily affects bovine species; however, goats, sheep, and horses are also susceptible. Brucella suis primarily affects porcine species, and a third strain, Brucella melitensis, primarily affects goats and sheep. A fourth strain, Brucella ovis, which affects sheep, primarily exists in the United States, but it does not cause significant disease problems. Brucella abortus has become a disease-causing serious economic loss and is capable of affecting many species of animals. The increasing economic loss due to the spread of this species is driving the segment’s growth.
• By end-use, the demand for brucellosis vaccine from the animal care centers segment is likely to grow at a considerable pace in the forthcoming years. Several factors, including an increasing number of animal care centers, the rising number of animals suffering from this disease, and increasing government involvement and funding, is driving the growth.
• By region, Asia Pacific dominated the brucellosis vaccines market in terms of revenue in 2021. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease linked with the evolution of agricultural society, where animal husbandry is an integral part. It is considered one of the most prevalent zoonosis by the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Health Organization. The rising economic loss in Asia Pacific, specifically in the dairy industry, due to abortion, infertility, the birth of weak offspring and reduced productivity caused by the spread of brucellosis disease is expected to drive the regional market.
Competitor Insights:
The key companies profiled in the global brucellosis vaccines market are mentioned below:
• Ceva
• Colorado Serum Company
• Creative Biolabs
• C.Z. Veterinaria S.A.
• Fivet Animal Health
• Hester Biosciences Limited
• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
• Jordan Bio-industries Center
• LABORATORIOS SYVA
• MSD Animal Health
• Sanvita Biotech
• Tecnovax
• veterinary technologies corporation
• Zoetis
• Other Market Participants
Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market
By Type
• RB-51
• B19
• S19
• Others
By Species
• Brucella abortus.
• Brucella Melitensis
• Brucella suis
• Brucella ovis
• Others
By Application
• Cattle and Pigs
• Sheep
• Goat
• Dogs
• Others
By End-User
• Hospitals and clinics
• Animal Care Centers
• Research Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
