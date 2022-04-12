Global Connected Agriculture Software MarketbyOfferings, Farm Type, Farm Size, Type, Platform, and Region
Global connected agriculture software market was valued at US$ 3,286.21 Mn in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 20.78% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheIntegrated Segment is Likely to Grow at a Considerable Pace in the Upcoming Years
Agricultural software centralizes, manages, and optimizes farm production activities and operations. Farmers can become strategic and efficient in their daily farm-related tasks and responsibilities with farm management software. Moreover, agricultural software automates the recording and storage of farm data, monitors and analyzes farm activities and consumption, and tracks business expenses and farm budgets. Additionally, the integrated agriculture software system offers several advanced farming solutions to help users handle multi-farm operations like cattle management, maintaining databases and records. Moreover, this software system helps ease feed processing and consumers can manage their feed mill, feed raw material purchase, and feed production on one click. Several benefits of integrated agriculture software are likely to drive this segment growth. The prominent companies operating in the connected agriculture software market are focusing on the launch of expanding their product portfolio to increase their consumer base. For instance, in February 2020, Agrivi introduced two new products within its digital agriculture solution offering: Agrivi Farm Fleet and Agrivi Precision Field. These products are fully integrated with the Agrivi Farm Management platform, providing growers with a seamless consumer experience and a central platform for managing all farming operations and data.
Companies operating in this segment offer more generalized, sector-agnostic farm management solutions, benefiting farmers and other agribusiness employees who manage and oversee multi-sector operations. Currently, they are focusing on the launch of specialized or customized farm management software solutions to meet specific business needs of dairy or cattle farms, grain farms, cannabis farms, and other agribusinesses.The way of managing agricultural farms has changed completely. Consumers are always demanding something innovative and enticing that can provide them with an easy management system and a way to track everything conveniently. To fulfill this consumer demand, the key players operating in the connected agriculture software market emphasize on the launch of innovative products to increase their consumer base. For instance, in December 2020, Raven Industries announced the launch of a new tool, Virtual Thumb Drive (VTD), in Raven Applied Technology's expansive CRx field computer. Virtual Thumb Drive is a powerful addition to ag operations allowed through the Slingshot Services and Logistics platform.
Asia Pacific dominated the connected agriculture software market in terms of revenue in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The increase in the adoption of the internet of things (IoT) across the agriculture sectors in the region propels the growth of the connected agricultural software market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of agricultural software in several Asian countries, especially Japan, China, and India, also supports the steady growth of the Asia Pacific connected agriculture software market.
Competitor Insights:
The prominent companies operating in the global connected agriculture software market are focused on business expansion and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to increase their consumer base. For instance, In January 2021, Agworld entered into a partnership with AgVend, a company that powers a unified experience for farmers and sales teams in a centralized Grower Portal app. This partnership primarily aims to integrate AgVend and Agworld to create a seamless digital experience for ag retailers and farmers.
The key companies profiled in the global connected agricultural software market are mentioned below:
Global Connected Agriculture Software Market
By Offering
• Solutions
o Cloud
o On-Premise
• Services
By Farm Size
• Small and Medium Farms
• Large Farms
By Farm Type
• Greenhouse/Indoor Farms
• Outdoor Farms
By Type
• Integrated
• Standalone
o Supply Chain Management
o Sales and Marketing
o Pest Management
o Water Management
o Labour Management
o Weather Tracking and Forecasting
o Soil Mapping and Deployment
o Farm Information Management
o Yield Management
o Others
By Platform
• Web-based
• App-based
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
