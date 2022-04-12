Fashion E-Commerce Market Grows At Rate 11% With The Integration Of Latest Technologies

Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological innovations are one of the leading fashion e-commerce market trends. The companies dealing in the market are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), barcode scanners, virtual reality outfits, and e-commerce automation tools that offer highly personalized and relevant consumer experiences. Moreover, many fashion companies are launching new apps to sell their products online in order to reach a large consumer base. For instance, Amazon launched an AI-powered tool named StyleSnap, which uses machine learning to find similar styles and clothes. StyleSnap is an app wherein people can take a picture, upload, and search for similar clothes available on Amazon.com.

The global fashion e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $668.10 billion in 2021 to $744.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The global fashion e-commerce market share is expected to grow to $1,102.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The increasing use of the internet and smartphones is expected to contribute to the expansion of the fashion e-commerce market growth. This has also led to an increase in the number of online shoppers. This scenario is anticipated to boost the demand for fashion and other e-commerce markets, generating higher revenue for the online fashion industry over the coming years.

Major players covered in the global fashion e-commerce industry are Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, Snapdeal, eBay, Myntra, ShoClues, AliExpress, HomeShop18, and Jabong.

TBRC’s global fashion e-commerce market report is segmented by product into apparel/clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, others, by end-user into men, women, children, by model type into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C).

Fashion E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Apparel/Clothing; Accessories; Footwear; Cosmetics), By End User (Men; Women; Children), By Model Type (Business to Business (B2B); Business to Consumer (B2C)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

