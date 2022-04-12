Natura Incubator wins tender to operate first-of-its-kind Agtech-focused technology incubator in the city of Sderot
Oren Heiman and Hagay Sarusi have emerged as two professional entrepreneurs, motivated and with values that match Sderot's vision, to turn the city into an innovation center.”SDEROT, ISRAEL, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sderot Municipality announced that the Natura incubator has won the first tender in the city's history to operate a technological incubator. The incubator will be operated from the historic 'Tzaholulim' hall building, in the center of Sderot, which is currently being modernized to a contemporary tech facility with labs measuring 750 square meters, for a cost of over 3,000,000 NIS.
— Alon Davidi, Mayor of Sderot
Natura is the first tech incubator in Israel focused on incubating Agtech innovations in a high-budget platform. Natura’s ambitious plan calls for the creation of no less than 80 new globally disruptive companies, from its new home in Sderot, with unparalleled levels of funding, facilities and services. Oren Heiman will lead Natura as the CEO and Hagay Sarusi, as a full time Chief Business Officer and head of the Investment Committee.
The incubator has entered agreements with the 7 leading universities in Israel, with the Volcani Institute for Agricultural Research (ARO) and with the Center for Mariculture in Eilat. Most of the investments in Natura, totaling $40M, will be from investors from outside of Israel. Natura has recently launched a permanent office in Dubai and it is in the process of creating satellite offices in several additional agricultural centers worldwide. The incubator expects to be fully operation in Q3 and to incubate in a rate of 12 new companies per annum.
Alon Davidi, Sderot's mayor, stated, "We are very pleased that Natura Incubator has won the tender. Oren Heiman and Hagay Sarusi have emerged as two professional entrepreneurs, motivated and with values that match Sderot's vision, to turn the city into an innovation center. The Western Negev is the grain barn of the State of Israel and is home to some of the most advanced agricultural R&D centers in the world. The portfolio companies in Sderot are expected to create a significant change on a global scale. We will do everything we can to help Natura Incubator succeed in its ambitious plans to establish 80 new companies by 2030. "
Oren Heiman, CEO of Natura, noted, "After almost a year of work and building a pool of global investors with a shared vision with us when it comes to promoting advanced agriculture in the world, we have found a permanent home in Sderot. Anyone who has visited Amdocs' new building in the industrial area, seen the massive amount of construction in the northern part of the city and is familiar with the change of the train route to a 50-minute drive from central Tel Aviv, understands the trend and huge potential in the city. I very much appreciate the long-term vision that Alon Davidi, together with Gilad Avrahami, the director general of the municipality, is promoting, of turning the city of Sderot into a major innovation center in Israel.”
On Natura Incubator
Hagay Sarusi, co-founder, updated about the activities of the Incubator’s Investment Committee "In the past month, we have already met with several dozen entrepreneurs and scientists from the Volcani Institute, the Israeli Mariculture Institute and from universities from Israel and abroad. We have created a unique economic arrangement that is very attractive to entrepreneurs, allocating up to $1.5M per year, professional and comprehensive guidance and professional assistance in maturity and completing the first round of financing. We expect several hundred applications each month of ideas that address real global needs and require up to 2 years of incubation. "
On the Center of Sderot
Yigal Bracha, director of the Innovation and Technology Division at Sderot Municipality, added, "Winning the Natura incubator is another milestone we are making to promote the city of Sderot as a center for regional technological entrepreneurship. The largest technology in the western Negev, in accordance with the vision and leadership of Mayor Alon Davidi.
Oren Heiman
Natura Incubator LP
+972 543153033
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn