Global Tryptophan Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.72% over the Forecast Period (2022 – 2030): A Report by AMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand from the animal feed industry, an increase in the geriatric population, and growing healthcare expenditure are all factors contributing to the tryptophan market growth. Furthermore, as developed countries become more aware of the various benefits of tryptophan, the demand for tryptophan in dietary supplements is increasing. However, one of the major factors limiting the growth of the tryptophan market is the side effects associated with its use. Tryptophan is an amino acid that is required for normal infant growth as well as the production and maintenance of the body's proteins, muscles, enzymes, and neurotransmitters. It is a necessary amino acid. As a result, amino acids cannot be produced in the body and must be obtained through dietary supplements. Tryptophan is a naturally occurring essential amino acid that has been promoted as a safe health food for treating depression, insomnia, stress, behavioral disorders, and premenstrual syndrome. Some of the major market participants provide products in the tryptophan market and contribute to the market’s growth such as PepForm Tryptophan was created by Glanbia plc. PepForm binds free form amino acids or bioactive compounds to peptides separated from fresh sweet whey using advanced fractionation and separation technologies. PepForm Tryptophan gives the body more tryptophan, which boosts the body's natural production of melatonin.
The novel coronavirus is a previously unknown coronavirus strain designated SARS-CoV-2 by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the consequent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic since its discovery in Wuhan, China, in December. Increasing R&D initiatives for the development of drugs or vaccines in the early phases of pandemic fuel demand for tryptophan. Tryptophan may be one of the factors contributing to males' increased susceptibility to COVID-19 infection. The tryptophan pathway regulates inflammation, metabolism, immunological responses, and musculoskeletal system biology. Continuous advancement in the dietary supplement business is creating new tryptophan market prospects for industry participants.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
• L-tryptophan accounted for the highest share of the tryptophan market in 2021. L-tryptophan is an amino acid, which is a protein-building block found in a variety of plant and animal proteins. The increased use of L-tryptophan to treat various indications such as insomnia, sleep apnea, depression, anxiety, facial pain, smoking cessation, teeth grinding during sleep (bruxism), attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Tourette's syndrome, and to improve athletic performance is expected to drive product demand.
• The feed grade segment held a substantial share of the market in 2021 due to an increase in the use of animal feed ingredients. With higher performance and body weight gain of weaned piglets or other animals in a short period of time, commercial livestock production gained lower feed consumption with high profit. Tryptophan is an amino acid that is required by all animals. It must be included in the feed of monogastric animals as intact proteins or as feed-grade L-tryptophan, an amino acid produced for the animal industry.
• Animal nutrition application is one of the significant segments in the tryptophan market. Tryptophan, in addition to being a protein-building ingredient, it is an essential food for the neurological and immunological system. Thus, proper intake of this amino acid from the diet is critical for animal growth, development, and health. Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a market participant that has been at the forefront of US animal amino acid nutrition for over 30 years, also provides tryptophan to the animal nutrition application. The company manufactures feed-grade amino acids for animal nutrition applications such as pet foods, poultry, swine, and dairy cows. In the market, the company offers L-Lysine, L-Threonine, L-Valine, and L-Tryptophan.
• North America dominated the global tryptophan market in terms of revenue in 2021. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have made significant investments in the food and beverage sector and are adopting advanced technologies for the manufacturing of food additives. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players helps in the growth of the market in this region.
Key players operating in the global tryptophan market are listed below:
• ADM Animal Nutrition
• Ajinomoto Group’s
• AMINO GmbH
• CJ CheilJedang Corp.
• Daesang Corporation
• Evonik Industries AG
• Fengchen Group Co.,Ltd
• Glanbia plc
• KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.,LTD.
• Merck KGaA
• Swanson
• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
• Other Market Participants
Global Tryptophan Market:
• By Type
o L-tryptophan
o D-tryptophan
• By Grade
o Food Grade
o Feed Grade
• By Form
o Natural
o Synthetic
• By Application
o Animal Nutrition
o Cosmetic and Personal Care
o Pharmaceutical Industry
o Food and Beverage
o Dietary Supplement
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
