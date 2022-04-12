Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market is Undergoing Tremendous Growth: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, the global teleoperation and telerobotics market was valued at US$ 34,651.82 Mn in 2021 growing at an estimated CAGR of 15.72% over the forecast period.
Market Trends and Growth Factors
Teleoperation is basically an ability to operate any sort of machine from a distant location. Going further, any teleoperation which is conducted with the help of a robot from a distant location is known as telerobotics. These two latest forms of technologies are backed by ICT infrastructure which is inclusive of broadband communications, machine to machine (M2M) communications along internet of things (IoT) and sensors. Considering all the scenarios, it is very much evident that the growth of the teleoperation and telerobotics market is inevitable in coming few years. Unlike majority of industries, the teleoperation and telerobotics market remained largely unaffected by the dreadful coronavirus pandemic. The market continued to witness immense growth primarily due to increased demand for supreme quality internet, which surged due to majority of people working remotely as COVID curbs were imposed.
The teleoperation and telerobotics market is being also driven forward by constantly upward going demand for robotics specifically from the manufacturing industries. Use of telerobotics not only increases output but also takes out any element of risk from the picture. More productivity clearly means more profits and hence they are being largely preferred by most of the industries. These services are specially used in those areas where human find it difficult to reach.
The growth of the teleoperation and telerobotics market is likely to be restrained by one important factor, which happens to be high installation cost. The spare parts, the hardware required to render these services usually costs on higher side. The parts are extremely delicate and of complex nature, hence they are needed to be handled with care. In order to make more progress, the industry needs to focus on more robust hardware. Irrespective of couple of factors which might dent its growth, the teleoperation and telerobotics market is forecasted to make huge money over the next decade. The implementation of high-speed internet services along with adoption of Industry 4.0 will take this market forward. The demand for telerobotics has also gone up in the pharma sector and this also contributes immensely towards the growth of this market.
Technology is a complex term and with human evolution it continuously keeps on upgrading. In order to stay relevant and up-to-date, the technology required for teleoperation and telerobotics also needs an update regularly. Due to its recurring nature, the service segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to growth the highest in terms of CAGR during the forecast years in the teleoperation and telerobotics market. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea and India are investing heavily in this market. Many big players from these countries have not only stepped in the market but are already making a mark and this is why the region is forecasted to grow at a swift pace.
Some of the major players operating in the global teleoperation and telerobotics market are listed below:
• Bosch Rexroth AG
• Calvary Robotics
• DreamVUs
• Formant
• GENERAL ELECTRIC
• H-ROBOTICS
• IBM Corporation
• Kraft TeleRobotics, Inc
• KUKA AG
• OMRON Corporation
• RENU ROBOTICS
• Robotic Research
• Shadow Robot Company
• Tactical Haptics, Inc.
• Universal Robots
• Other Market Participants
Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Segmentation
Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Software
• Hardware
o Robotic Arms and Wrist
o Robot Controller
o Sensors
o Gloves
o Manipulators
o Vehicles systems
o Others
• Services
Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Portable
• Stationery
Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Nuclear Decommissioning
• Pharma and Biomedical
• Automotive and Transportation
• Food and Beverage
• Electronics and Technology
• Space Robotics
• Robotics Research
• Energy and Power
• Research and Institution
• Environment
• Military
• Marine
• Others
Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Welding and Drilling
• Stamping
• Dispensing
• Coating
• Additive Manufacturing
• Assembly
• Material Handling and Material Removal
• Machine Tending
• Measuring and Inspection
• Others
Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Our 402+ Pages Report titled, “Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2030”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2030)
• Historic Years: 2015 - 2020
• Base Year: 2021
• Forecast Years: 2022 – 2030
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends)
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• Mergers and Acquisitions
• Product Launches
• Investments Trends
• R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis, and business strategies
• Region-specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, and other languages.
