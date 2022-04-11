Senate Resolution 269 Printer's Number 1574
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1574
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
269
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YAW, VOGEL, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES, BROOKS,
BREWSTER, BAKER, COMITTA, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, J. WARD, MUTH
AND STEFANO, APRIL 11, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 11, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of April 10 through 16, 2022, as
"Conservation District Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Conservation districts are local units of government
established under State law to carry out natural resource
management programs; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts work with landowners and
local governments to help them manage and protect land and water
resources on private and public lands; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts were created in this
Commonwealth in 1945 in response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s
to improve soil and water conservation; and
WHEREAS, Each county has a conservation district, except for
Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Local municipalities rely on conservation district
staff to plan development in a way that conserves and protects
the local environment; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts also work with many partners,
