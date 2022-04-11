Submit Release
Senate Resolution 269 Printer's Number 1574

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1574

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

269

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YAW, VOGEL, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES, BROOKS,

BREWSTER, BAKER, COMITTA, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, J. WARD, MUTH

AND STEFANO, APRIL 11, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 11, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of April 10 through 16, 2022, as

"Conservation District Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Conservation districts are local units of government

established under State law to carry out natural resource

management programs; and

WHEREAS, Conservation districts work with landowners and

local governments to help them manage and protect land and water

resources on private and public lands; and

WHEREAS, Conservation districts were created in this

Commonwealth in 1945 in response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s

to improve soil and water conservation; and

WHEREAS, Each county has a conservation district, except for

Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, Local municipalities rely on conservation district

staff to plan development in a way that conserves and protects

the local environment; and

WHEREAS, Conservation districts also work with many partners,

