Global High Performance Computing Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Verticals and Region
Segmental Analysis
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, on-premise segment accounted for the higher market share in 2021 in the high performance computing market. Increase in adoption of on-premise high-performance computing solutions by large enterprises primarily drives growth of this segment. In addition, introduction of new on-premise high performance computing solutions by key market players fuels growth of this segment. For instance, in January 2022, Lenovo introduced high performance computing as a service (HPCaaS), a new on-premise high performance computing solution designed to deliver the power of supercomputing to organizations of all sizes.
High performance computing has become foundation for industrial, scientific, and societal advancements. The advanced technologies such as the artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and 3-D imaging has led to an exponential rise in size and amount of data that organizations have to deal with. Hence, to stay ahead of the competition, there is an upsurge in demand among the organizations for fast and highly reliable IT infrastructure to store, process, and analyse huge amounts of data. This has led to the proliferation of high performance computing market.
Further, the global high performance computing market is seeing heavy investments, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in June 2021, IBM partnered with the U.K. government over a five-year £210 million ($297.5 million) artificial intelligence (AI), HPC, and quantum computing collaboration. This partnership is aimed at making new discoveries and developing sustainable technologies across fields ranging from life sciences to manufacturing.
Key Findings:
• In terms of revenue, the global high performance computing market was valued at US$ 37298.30 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 7.32% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• By component, the services segment expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global high performance computing market. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by huge adoption of high-performance computing by global network of researchers, scientists, AI and supercomputing specialists. The implementation of services ensures effective functioning of high-performance computing hardware and software solutions with transparency and control throughout the process.
• By deployment model, cloud segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising trend among the enterprises to move HPC workloads to the cloud is primarily driving growth of this segment. In addition, cloud-based HPC is economical for product research and development as it requires fewer prototypes, accelerates testing, and decreases time to market. The aforementioned factor significantly boosts growth of the cloud based high performance computing market.
• By vertical, BFSI segment accounted for the major share in 2021. However, pharmaceutical and life sciences segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growing usage of high-performance computing in use cases such as genomic analysis, clinical trial simulations, molecular dynamics, and medical imaging is driving the growth of the high performance computing market in pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.
• By region, North Americas region accounted for lion’s share in terms of revenue in 2021 in the global high performance computing market. However, the Asia-Pacific high-performance computing market is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to flourishing IT and telecom sector in developing countries such as India and China. In addition, emergence and proliferation of big data industry in this region has boosted demand for systems that can handle a more data-intensive workload. This has further driven growth of the Asia-Pacific high performance computing market.
Competitor Insights:
The industry is characterised by low concentration of market players, especially by region. Market participants in the industry are focused on collaborations and partnerships with other market players to improve their product line. For instance, in June 2021, at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC), Intel showcased its high performance computing (HPC) strategies with a range of technology disclosures, customer adoptions, and partnerships. The company has introduced 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors which will power the next generation of supercomputers as well as high-performance computing systems. Such factors are boosting the demand for high performance computing market. The key companies profiled in the global high performance computing market are mentioned below:
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Atos SE
• Dell Inc
• FUJITSU
• Google LLC
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• IBM Corporation
• Inspur
• Intel Corporation
• Lenovo
• Microsoft
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Oracle
• Super Micro Computer, Inc.
• Other Market Participants
Global High Performance Computing Market:
By Component
• Hardware
o Processors
o Networking Device
o Servers and Storage
o Graphic Adaptors
o Others
• Software
• Services
o Implementation and Deployment Services
o Training Services
o Advisory Services
o Support
o Others
By Deployment Model
• On Premise
• Cloud
• Hybrid
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Sized Organizations
• Large Organizations
By Verticals
• Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)
• Weather and Environment
• Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences
• Manufacturing
• Energy and Utilities
• Government
• IT and Telecommunication
• Media and Entertainment
• Automotive
• Retail
• Oil and Gas
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn