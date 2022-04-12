Bumicom Adopts Softil’s Technology to Launch MCX Recorders
Bumicom’s new range of FlexREC recorders seamless connectivity to the MCX ecosystem; public safety organizations, rail and emergency services to benefit
Launching a range of Bumicom FlexREC recorders that are compliant with the MCX ecosystem has become business critical. By adopting Softil’s BEEHD SDK technology, Bumicom enters the MCX space at pace”THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incident recording company Bumicom Telecommunications BV and mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler Softil today jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD technology will be licensed by Bumicom to launch a new range of MCX recorders.
“Launching a range of Bumicom FlexREC recorders that are compliant with the MCX ecosystem has become business critical,” says Hidde Borsboom, CEO at Bumicom. “By adopting Softil’s BEEHD SDK technology, Bumicom can enter the MCX space at pace and at minimum development cost.”
“Critical communications vendors around the world are now looking to enter the MCX market valued at $32.8 billion by 2028,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “Softil’s BEEHD interoperable technology opens the door and enables Bumicom’s recording solutions to support all MCX servers and networks in global markets.”
Netherlands-based Bumicom provides solutions for the recording, evaluation and analysis of communications. The solutions are used by more than 600 public safety organizations, traffic control centers, financial institutions and contact centers.
Bumicom’s FlexREC recording platform for MCPTT and Video Recording have been built to conform to the SIP and SIPREC standard. Whilst popular in unified communications, SIP and SIPREC can only partially record MCX communications. For example, SIPREC passes on limited associated MCX metadata and does not support floor control information which is vital for mission-critical communication recording. Another advantage of MCX over SIPREC is its seamless on-premise recording ability using the MCX standard interfaces.
Bumicom’s new MCX-enabled FlexREC recording platform will offer its customers vital mission-critical information to better reconstruct data surrounding incidents and share that data with responding groups. These Softil-enabled recorders will be interoperable with all MCX systems and networks in global markets and will be able to use the standard MCX interface to record all mission-critical communications including voice, video and data, as well as associated metadata.
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Bumicom
Established in 1979, Bumicom Telecommunicatie BV is a leading software company with innovative solutions to record, archive, reconstruct, analyze and evaluate multi-media communications. Visit https://www.bumicom.com/
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
