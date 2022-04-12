ThermaMEDx’s EverTears Reviewed by Clinical Professor at UNC School of Medicine

One of the nation's leading eye professors has reviewed an industry leader in providing effective treatment for dry eyes and meibomian gland dysfunction.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ThermaMEDx announced today that its product, EverTears, a breakthrough medical device developed to relieve dry eye symptoms and help address underlying meibomian gland dysfunction, has been successfully reviewed by Dr. Karl G. Stonecipher, MD, a clinical professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and Medical Director of Laser Defined Vision and Physicians Protocol.

Ben Nobles and Carl Sweat, co-founders and managing partners of ThermaMEDx, said that Dr. Stonecipher was initially a bit skeptical, but agreed to lend his clinical expertise to evaluate for himself if EverTears was an effective treatment for his patients with severe dry eye disease.

Regarding the review, Nobles explained, “Dr. Stonecipher placed 30 severe dry eye patients on a treatment plan using EverTears twice per day for three weeks and then conducted follow-up exams. While it was gratifying to learn how well EverTears performed in objective measurements, the fact Dr. Stonecipher has incorporated EverTears as part of his standard of care for over 100 dry eye patients was a pleasant surprise.”

According to Dr. Stonecipher’s review, over the course of four weeks using EverTears regularly, patients showed significant improvement in both symptoms and objective metrics like tear film breakup times and staining. “EverTears provides 2-in-1 [treatments]. We get the heat that we need for about three minutes, at the right temperature, and then we can use that same device to clean the eyelid margins,” Dr. Stonecipher said. “It’s spectacular.” At the end of the study, Dr. Stonecipher indicated that 90 percent of the participating patients asked to continue using EverTears after their follow-up visits.

According to the National Eye Institute (https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/dry-eye), more than 16 million Americans have dry eyes. Although there is no cure for dry eyes, EverTears is designed to deliver the two therapies most recommended by ophthalmologists and optometrists to help restore the eyes' natural tear film…precise heat and effective eyelid cleaning. Sweat noted that, “Consumer research revealed that many people suffering from dry eyes just aren’t satisfied with artificial tears/eye drops, non-sterile masks heated in microwaves, and other over-the-counter (OTC) medical devices that provide temporary symptom relief.” Many of these products are viewed as inconvenient, potentially unsafe due to varying microwave heat levels or simply not highly effective in treating the root cause of most dry eye cases…meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). In-office treatments deliver the benefits of precise heat and eyelid pressure for effective treatment, but equipment investment and patient costs are high.

EverTears is designed to provide a convenient, affordable OTC solution to be used for the relief of dry eye symptoms in only five minutes a day. Using ThermaMEDx technology patented by renowned eye specialist and Director of the Optical Technology Group in London, Dr. Michel Guillon, EverTears is the world's first combination self-heating, pre-moistened eye compress and cleaning pad.

Dr. Stonecipher is the recipient of more than 15 research grants and actively participates in FDA trials. He has an extensive list of publications in peer-reviewed journals and has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and abstracts. Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Stonecipher recently received his second Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is listed nationally as a Top Fifty Ophthalmologist by Cataract and Refractive Surgery Today. In addition to his extensive surgical experience, performing more than 80,000 refractive surgical procedures and over 40,000 cataract surgical procedures, Dr. Stonecipher is widely recognized as an outstanding researcher, teacher, and mentor to the next generation of ophthalmologists.

For more information, please visit https://thermamedx.com/about-us/ and https://thermamedx.com/insights-news/

About ThermaMEDx

ThermaMEDx was founded to bring Dr. Michel Guillon's vision of harnessing thermal energy to provide an accessible, effective treatment for dry eyes and meibomian gland dysfunction. ThermaMEDx is a family-owned company led by our medical board of renowned doctors on a mission to advance patient outcomes by working to address the underlying cause of dry eye disease and MGD.

Contact Details:

3343 Peachtree Rd NE

STE 145-409

Atlanta, GA 30326

United States

Phone: 833-937-9393