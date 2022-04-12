DATAR CANCER GENETICS PARTNERS WITH ARTEMIS DNA TO OFFER BLOOD-BASED TEST FOR EARLY CANCER DETECTION IN VIETNAM
Our commitment is to deliver best-in-class and unparalleled range of blood-based diagnostics and work with Artemis DNA towards ensuring freedom from the fear of cancer for the people of Vietnam”MUMBAI, INDIA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mumbai / Washington: Datar Cancer Genetics, a world leader in non-invasive cancer screening and diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Artemis DNA Vietnam, to offer its blood-based screening test for early detection of cancer. The technology developed by Datar Cancer Genetics (Datar) detects Circulating Tumor Cells which are ubiquitous in individuals with cancer and undetectable in healthy individuals. The Trucheck solution is intended for early detection of cancers of the Prostate (men), Breast and Ovary (women), in addition to Lung, Stomach, Colon and Pancreatic cancers. The test has been validated extensively in clinical studies involving more than 40,000 participants. Datar’s Breast and Prostate Cancer early detection tests were recently granted Breakthrough Designation by the US FDA.
Artemis DNA, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California and is an accredited diagnostic laboratory providing a wide variety of medical specialities, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics. Artemis DNA will be the exclusive distributor for the early cancer detection tests in Vietnam.
“Our commitment is to deliver best-in-class and unparalleled range of blood-based diagnostics for clinicians and patients and working closely with Artemis DNA towards ensuring freedom from the fear of cancer for the people of Vietnam," said Mr. Rajan Datar, Founder and Chairman of Datar Cancer Genetics. Datar intends to expand its services worldwide through strategic partnerships to offer the benefit of early cancer screening which is recognized as the most appropriate step to cure cancer.
“This technology is truly a remarkable advancement in cancer screening using a simple blood draw for detection of Circulating Tumor Cells which are prevalent in individuals with cancer. The test thus has the ability to truly change lives and enables early detection which is the key for cancer management. We at Artemis DNA could not be more excited to bring this cutting-edge technology for the people of Vietnam,” commented Ms. Emylee Thai, Founder and Chairwoman of Artemis DNA.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better screening, diagnosis, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited molecular genomic facility at India with a staff strength over 200, in addition to a state-of-the-art lab facility in the United Kingdom. Our team of scientists, clinicians, advisors and experts, based out of the United Kingdom, U.S.A., Germany and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management. The Company is pursuing large clinical studies in Europe and in the United States to cover multiple cancers where there is a potential of cure with early detection. The Company also proposes to have multiple test centres globally.
