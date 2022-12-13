Prof. Sendurai Mani joins the Datar Cancer Genetics Scientific Advisory Board
Dr. Mani will bring his deep scientific insights into CTCs and cancer metastasis to support the expansive research initiatives of Datar. We are very delighted to have Dr. Mani join our Board.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics, a world leader in non-invasive cancer screening and diagnostics, today announced that Dr. Sendurai Mani, Ph.D has joined their Scientific Advisory Board comprising world-leading experts in translational oncology.
Dr. Vineet Datta
Dr. Sendurai Mani is a tenured Professor and Associate Director for Translational Oncology at Legorreta Cancer Center, Brown University. He is also the Director of Translational Research Disease Groups; Director of the Stem Cell Center at The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University. Dr. Mani has been at the forefront of discovering how tumor cells behave like embryos and become stem cells to make Circulating Tumor Cells, which are capable of developing metastasis. Dr. Mani is a member of several editorial and Scientific Advisory Boards and has authored more than 100 research papers and chapters in textbooks.
“Dr. Sendurai Mani will bring his deep scientific insights into Circulating Tumor Cells and cancer metastasis to support the expansive research initiatives of Datar’s non-invasive cancer management. We are very delighted to have Dr. Sendurai Mani join our Board of Scientific Advisors” said Dr. Vineet Datta, Executive Director of Datar.
“Datar’s blood-based cancer management tests are based on novel technologies and can positively impact cancer management. The study of Circulating Tumor Cells and their role in disease progression is a key area of concern. I am looking forward to serving as an advisor for Datar and helping them to drive their science for the benefit of patients,” Dr. Mani said.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar has recently established its facility in Raleigh, NC, to develop and validate CTCs as an early cancer detection marker in non-invasive diagnostics and therapy management based on cutting-edge research. Datar is validating several early detection assays, which will be offered as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) in early 2023. Datar serves cancer patients and suspected cases in the UK, European Union, GCC, and India. The Company already has advanced research and testing facility at Guildford, UK, and Nasik, India. Datar’s state-of-the-art facilities are NABL, ISO, CAP, and CLIA accredited.
