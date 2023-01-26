Datar Cancer Genetics Partners with Goodbody Health to Offer Innovative Cancer Screening
Cancer screening led early detection saves lives and Trucheck will encourage more men and women to participate in cancer screening for a safer future.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics (Datar), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, today announced its partnership with Goodbody Health Limited (Goodbody Health) to offer its innovative Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) based multi-cancer screening solution Trucheck in the UK.
According to Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director at Datar, “There is clear evidence that cancer screening led early detection saves lives and leads to a less radical treatment with fewer side effects. Analysis of CTCs through this innovative platform allows highly sensitive detection of cancer at early stages. Trucheck is a CE certified cancer screening solution, offered for single and multi-organ cancer screening. We believe the solution will encourage more men and women to participate in cancer screening for a safer future.”
Mr. George Thomas, CEO, Goodbody Health said ‘We are excited to work with Datar and to add the Trucheck cancer screening solution to our portfolio of health and wellness tests offered through our extensive clinic network to ensure our patients get the best opportunity to take preventative measures to look after their health, at a local and convenient location’.
About Goodbody Health
Goodbody Health (AQSE: GDBY and OTCQB: GDBYF) is an aggregator of the highest quality, most innovative range of health and wellness services and products using the latest technology. With over 52 products today, tests include blood, genetic, covid and other diagnostic solutions to meet today’s fast evolving consumer expectations with more than 250,000 tests completed to date. Goodbody Health, as a trusted distributor and retailer of accredited wellness products and diagnostic services, provides a unique ‘frontline’ healthcare service in the local community with expertise to enable customers to manage their health care digitally and make considered choices for their ‘health span’. Our products and services grow local level amenities through a network of over 200 independent community providers offering much needed revenue to pharmacists and others local providers, while alleviating pressure on the NHS.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a global oncology research and applications company that is spearheading the development of non-invasive technologies for improved detection, treatment and management of cancer. The Company's state-of-the-art cancer research centre is NABL, ISO, CAP and CLIA accredited. The Company offers its solutions in the UK, European Union, United States, GCC, and India. The Company has modern cancer research facilities in the US, UK, and India.
