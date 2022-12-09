Datar Cancer Genetics nominates Dr. Razelle Kurzrock to the Board of Scientific Advisors
Dr. Kurzrock is a physician-scientist, medical oncologist, investigator, and renowned expert in precision medicine. We are delighted to have Dr. Kurzrock on the Board of our Scientific Advisors”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics, a world leader in non-invasive cancer screening, diagnostics, and precision oncology, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, a world-renowned leader in the field of precision medicine and development of novel therapeutics in oncology, to its Scientific Board of Advisors.
— Dr. Vineet Datta
“Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, MD, FACP, is a physician-scientist, medical oncologist, investigator, and a renowned expert in precision medicine, and has served as the Principal Investigator on various clinical trials of drugs that went on to FDA approval and have published over 900 peer-reviewed articles in a variety of medical journals, and is on the list of the most cited scientists worldwide,” said Dr. Vineet Datta, Director of Datar Cancer Genetics. “We are delighted to have Dr. Kurzrock on the Board of our Scientific Advisors,” added Dr. Vineet Datta.
Dr. Razelle Kurzrock has led the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy and experimental therapeutics program at the University of California San Diego Health. Dr. Kurzrock is also well recognized for developing and chairing one of the largest clinical trial departments globally while at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the central theme being of personalized medicine strategy.
"Datar’s precision medicine solutions using a multi-analyte approach have shown remarkable promise and have the potential to augment treatment options for refractory and relapsed cancer patients. I look forward to working with the Datar team closely to further validate and increase the clinical utility of the multi-analyte platform to meet the needs of cancer patients who have failed multiple therapies” said Dr. Kurzrock.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar has recently set up its facility in Raleigh, North Carolina, which will undertake cutting-edge research for validating multi-analyte approach-based precision treatment options. Datar is also pursuing Circulating Tumor Cell research for early detection of cancer, non-invasive diagnostics, and therapy management. Datar is validating several diagnostic, theranostic, and early detection assays, which will be offered as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) in early 2023. Datar serves cancer patients and suspected cases in the UK, European Union, GCC, and India. The Company already has its advanced research and testing facility at Guildford, UK, and Nasik, India. Datar’s state-of-the-art facilities are NABL, ISO, CAP, and CLIA accredited.
Vineet Datta
Datar Cancer Genetics
drvineetdatta@datarpgx.com