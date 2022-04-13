Piktochart Integrates Its Video Tool Piktostory to Provide an All-in-One Visual Communication Platform

The Piktochart platform Piktochart Visual enables users to create infographics, presentations, reports, posters, and more. Piktochart Video turns long videos into customized bite-sized clips for social media.

Piktochart and Piktostory have merged into a new platform that offers everyone a flexible way to create visual content.

For Piktochart users, the video product will allow them to record a brief update, walk an audience through presentations, infographics, and reports – or repurpose videos into multiple content pieces.” — Ai Ching Goh, Piktochart’s CEO

PENANG, MALAYSIA, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual communication company Piktochart has announced the integration of its video repurposing tool into the core platform. The products have been rebranded under the Piktochart umbrella into Piktochart Visual and Piktochart Video.Users now have access to a new dashboard, which allows them to easily switch between Piktochart Video and Piktochart Visual from one central place.Piktochart Visuals enables users, whether they have graphic design experience or not, to create professional presentations make infographics , build reports, and design printables in minutes. With a Piktochart account, they get access to free visual assets, including templates, icons, illustrations, and copyright-free images.Piktochart Video turns long videos, webinars, virtual events, Zoom, or webcam recordings into customized bite-sized clips for social media. Automatics subtitles are covered in 60 languages, and the tool includes a screen recorder.The integration has been planned to be seamless. Existing projects and clips created with Piktostory will be found in the Piktochart Video Dashboard.Pro customers will be granted a number of transcription minutes per user per month as part of their plan. Piktochart will also be adding transcription minutes to all Free accounts to give everyone a chance to try the new video editor.Customers’ quota will remain the same for a period of time, depending on their paid subscription. After the given period expires, the price for the monthly package will increase.“For Piktochart users, the new video product will allow them to record a brief update for their team or client, walk their audience through presentations, infographics, and reports – or repurpose longer videos into multiple content pieces,” said Ai Ching Goh, Piktochart’s CEO.Learn more about this update in this blog article or see the new dashboard with Piktochart Visual and Piktochart Video at www.piktochart.com Piktochart is preparing another big product update in the summer when a new editor will be launched – a more intuitive way to create visual stories.About PiktochartFounded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one visual communication platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Used by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart enables you to quickly turn any text- or data-heavy content into a visual story that your internal and external audience will love. For more information, visit www.piktochart.com

