Ford Motor Company joins as sponsor of Dare to Overcome
The Ford Interfaith Network, a Ford Motor Company employee resource group, joins as corporate sponsor of Dare to Overcome, our annual Faith@Work ERG conference.
We strive to ensure our colleagues have freedom in bringing their whole selves to work, expressing their faith in God, in an appropriate and meaningful way, while promoting mutual respect.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Religious Freedom & Business Foundation is pleased to announce today that the Ford Interfaith Network, a Ford Motor Company employee resource group, joins as a corporate sponsor of Dare to Overcome, our annual Faith@Work ERG conference.* In 2022, Dare to Overcome will be an in-person gathering where Fortune 500 faith-and-belief employee resource groups (ERGs) come together to share best practices and build supportive, intersecting networks nationally and globally.
“I’m thrilled to have Ford come on board as a Gold Sponsor of Dare to Overcome,” said RFBF President Brian Grim. “Their Ford Interfaith Network employee resource group has been operating for more than 20 years and played an instrumental role bringing interfaith understanding during challenging times. I’m looking forward to the panel they are putting together for Dare to Overcome showcasing how people of different faiths are allies of one another within their company and the communities they serve!”
The 2022 theme is “Better Together,” reflecting an emphasis on being strong allies of others — with a special focus on those with differing abilities. Dare to Overcome will be held in Washington DC in partnership with the Busch School of Business, May 23-25, 2022, and then move onwards to India in 2023.
“The Ford Interfaith Network strives to assist our Company and colleagues in becoming worldwide leaders in promoting religious inclusion and understanding, corporate integrity, and human dignity,” said Samah Affara, Chairperson of the Ford Interfaith Network. “We strive to ensure our colleagues have the freedom and comfort in bringing their whole selves to work, expressing their faith in God, in an appropriate and meaningful way, while promoting religious understanding and mutual respect”
“This led us to a collaboration with Dr. Brian Grim and to sponsor and participate in the 2022 Dare to Overcome Conference,” Affara said.
* American Airlines is the global partner and official airline of Dare to Overcome. The Busch School of Business at The catholic University of America is co-host of Dare to Overcome 2022.
