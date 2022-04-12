Submit Release
MoveStrong launches new outdoor functional training squat rack

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveStrong, a US-based functional fitness training product manufacturer and seller, has recently added a new product to their range of functional training equipment. The squat rack is built with high quality as well as modular design and features, something that you would expect upon buying a FitGround or T-rex outdoor FTS product line.

The new outdoor functional training squat rack is engineered and designed with the aim to provide a highly durable product. It holds the potential to fight all sorts of weather conditions and climate changes around the year. The company also provides an extensive outdoor warranty to the clients with this purchase.

Visit New Outdoor Squat Rack to know more about this new launch in detail. The company additionally offers customizations options for you to prepare an ultimate outdoor multi-functional training station for heavy commercial and residential consumption.

Jared Kuka
Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment LLC,
+1 855-728-8700
email us here

