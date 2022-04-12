ADASTEC chooses Deepen AI’s multi-sensor calibration suite
Deepen Calibrate tackles the challenge of multi-sensor calibration for ADAS applicationsSANTA CLARA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI, a world leader in computer vision tools for autonomous systems, today announced its partnership with ADASTEC to solve critical challenges in multi-sensor calibration.
Deepen Calibrate manages the complexities of the calibration process, ensuring accuracy and making autonomous systems safer, while also making a job that typically requires the time of a Ph.D-level engineer into something anyone can do. Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control.
Deepen Calibrate makes the critical task of sensor data calibration simple and quick.
In collaboration with ADASTEC’s SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform that enables OEMs to develop modern, automated, shared, and connected commercial vehicles. Deepen AI has successfully deployed Deepen Calibrate to bring down calibration effort by almost 85%, leading to improved accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
“By using Deepen Calibrate, ADASTEC we have been able to save significant man-hours which have significantly reduced the testing and development time. The data visualization makes it very powerful, allowing us to instantly review the result and take action accordingly. ADASTEC has been able. We now have more accelerated computer vision testing, research, and development. ” ADASTEC CEO Dr. Ali Peker
Sensor data calibration is critical for self-driving vehicles and other autonomous systems. These systems depend on sets of sensors, including cameras, LiDAR, radars, and IMUs to “see” the world around them, but these sensors must be carefully calibrated with each other and with reality to ensure the systems work properly and safely. Until now, sensor calibration has been the kind of task that mixed art and science and required the time of the most senior and experienced engineers on any team.
Deepen Calibrate is aimed at enabling users to visualize and inspect data quality integrity for training and validation. Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to seconds, massively accelerating computer vision training - and opening the world for more AI technology by democratizing this key part of the data curation.
“Safety has always been our top priority, and the foundation for safety is reliable data,” said Mohammad Musa, CEO & Co-founder of Deepen AI. “With Deepen Calibrate, we empower our customers to visualize and inspect data with a click of a few buttons - while also saving them engineering man-hours - so they can move ahead with their computer vision training datasets with confidence.”
Key features of Deepen Calibrate include:
● Visualize & inspect the integrity of multi-sensor data seamlessly
● Calculate intrinsic & extrinsic calibration parameters
● Export calibrated multi-sensor data into Deepen’s annotation tools
● Supports 14 pairs of sensor calibration
Deepen Calibrate offers a wide range of calibration products supporting different kinds of sensors like Camera, LiDAR, Radar, IMU, and more. Deepen Calibrate extends the company’s suite of data lifecycle tools, including Deepen Annotate and Deepen Validate.
Licensing and customized packages are available to enterprises. You can reach the Deepen team at info@deepen.ai or visit www.deepen.ai/calibrate
About Deepen AI
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based start-up and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.
About ADASTEC
ADASTEC delivers SAE Level-4 Automated Driving Software Platform for commercial vehicles to enable OEMs to develop modern, automated, shared, and connected commercial vehicles. ADASTEC flowride.ai SAE Level-4 Automated Driving Software Platform integrated buses are on public roads in 5 countries in Europe & North America.
flowride.ai is designed with the fusion of different high-precision sensors available in the global market and complies with safety standards and regulations.
ADASTEC has technology and operation offices in the US, R&D, and EU Operations offices in Turkey. For more information, visit www.adastec.com
