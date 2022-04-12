NightSkool Entertainment Launches New Dance Song "Shoulder Work"
BRINGING THE COMMUNITY BACK TOGETHER THROUGH DANCE POST-PANDEMIC
A mixture of an old school feel, with a simple dance, that’s appropriate for all ages.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NightSkool Entertainment is excited to announce the release of their new dance song “Shoulder Work” by Wutzunique and VA’s General. The song will be available worldwide on Friday, April 15, 2022.
— Wutzunique
NightSkool Entertainment is a record label and movement based in Richmond, Virginia. In 2019 NightSkool artists VA’s General, Wutzunique, and Artis, collaborated with Line Dance King “Big Mucci and created “The VA Slide” song and line dance. They taught the dance at various events throughout Virginia including: AKA and Delta sorority events, Rock The Vote events, Virginia Union and Norfolk State homecoming events, Breast Cancer Awareness events, local clubs, and numerous birthday parties.
The VA Slide movement gained a lot of ground and positive momentum throughout the state and abroad. However, the ability to perform and teach the dance was halted once the pandemic began in 2020.
The new song, “Shoulder Work” was created as “The VA Slide Part II” in response to the demand for a sequel to The VA Slide. Along with a catchy sound and colorful lyrics, “Shoulder Work” comes with some new dance moves as well. Wutzunique describes the song as “a mixture of an old school feel, with a simple dance, that’s appropriate for all ages.” Now that things are opening back up and restrictions are being lifted, the NightSkool team is excited to get out and teach this one.
Grab the opportunity to hear Shoulder Work as soon as it’s released by using the pre-save link here:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/wutzunique/shoulder-work-feat-vas-general
NightSkool Website:
www.nightskoolent.com
NightSkool Entertainment
______________________________
nightskoolent@gmail.com
The VA Slide (Official Music Video)