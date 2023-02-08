Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,945 in the last 365 days.

NightSkool Ent. Launches New Reggae Song "Jah The Ruler"

A COLLABORATION OF REGGAE AND HIP-HOP WITH A SPIRITUAL MESSAGE

This song is a nice combination of various styles and has an international flavor.”
— Shugga Wayne Roots 96.1FM
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NightSkool Entertainment is excited to announce the release of their new reggae song “Jah the Ruler” by Lil Banton, Althea Hewitt, VA’s General and Artis. The song will be available worldwide on Friday, March 10, 2023.

NightSkool Entertainment is a record label and movement based in Richmond, Virginia. A few of their artists, Lil Banton, VA’s General and Artis decided to collaborate and create a song with a reggae vibe and spiritual message. With everything going on in the world right now, they felt the timing was perfect for a song like this. “Jah the Ruler” comes with a catchy chorus and sound. It has a powerful message illustrated from 3 different points of view. That message is, despite adversity there's always a higher power that we can look to.

Good luck trying to narrow this song down to just one genre. Grab the opportunity to hear Jah The Ruler as soon as it’s released by using the pre-save link here. https://ffm.to/jqw3030.OPR

For more information contact NightSkool Entertainment at www.nightskoolent.com. Or, email them at nightskoolent@gmail.com

Artis
NightSkool Ent.
email us here

You just read:

NightSkool Ent. Launches New Reggae Song "Jah The Ruler"

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.