NightSkool Ent. Launches New Reggae Song "Jah The Ruler"
A COLLABORATION OF REGGAE AND HIP-HOP WITH A SPIRITUAL MESSAGE
This song is a nice combination of various styles and has an international flavor.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NightSkool Entertainment is excited to announce the release of their new reggae song “Jah the Ruler” by Lil Banton, Althea Hewitt, VA’s General and Artis. The song will be available worldwide on Friday, March 10, 2023.
— Shugga Wayne Roots 96.1FM
NightSkool Entertainment is a record label and movement based in Richmond, Virginia. A few of their artists, Lil Banton, VA’s General and Artis decided to collaborate and create a song with a reggae vibe and spiritual message. With everything going on in the world right now, they felt the timing was perfect for a song like this. “Jah the Ruler” comes with a catchy chorus and sound. It has a powerful message illustrated from 3 different points of view. That message is, despite adversity there's always a higher power that we can look to.
Good luck trying to narrow this song down to just one genre. Grab the opportunity to hear Jah The Ruler as soon as it’s released by using the pre-save link here. https://ffm.to/jqw3030.OPR
For more information contact NightSkool Entertainment at www.nightskoolent.com. Or, email them at nightskoolent@gmail.com
Artis
NightSkool Ent.
