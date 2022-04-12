Omniversity.info offers teaches Exopolitics, ExoSciences, PsiSciences, and Spiritual Sciences that universities suppress
OMNIVERSITY.info offers Classes in the scientific study of Exopolitics, ExoSciences, PsiSciences, and Spiritual Sciences, subjects universities suppress.
Conventional universities burden their students with life-long debt. Omniversity education platforms have priced tuition at an affordable $9.99 USD per class, or the cost of two lattes at a cafe.
— Omniversity founder Alfred Lambremont Webre
OMNIVERSITY.info is now open and offering Students and Awakening Adults worldwide Courses and Classes in the scientific study of Exopolitics, intelligent civilizations in the Universe; ExoSciences and quantum access, teleportation, and time travel, Secret Space program Med Beds wellness technology; PsiSciences, the study of psi [human psychic capacity], ESP, telekinesis, and telepathy, and the scientific study of the Spiritual Dimensions of the Omniverse such as the soul, life after death, the Interlife, Spirit, reincarnation, Spiritual Beings, and Source [God].
Conventional Universities are the gate-keepers of this new multidimensional knowledge. Universities are chartered to study the establishment material sciences of the Universes of time, energy, space, and matter only. Omniversities are chartered to share the knowledge of our multidimensional reality and sciences.
• Omniversity.info: classes in Exopolitics deal with Relations among intelligent civilizations in the Multiverse, and Med Bed wellness technology taught by human contactees with Extraterrestrial civilizations and U.S. Secret Space Program explorers of the planet Mars.
• Omniversity.info: classes in ExoSciences deal with Time Travel, Teleportation taught by former US Chrononaut time travellers, and Quantum Access energy sciences.
• Omniversity.info: classes in PsiSciences deal with ESP, telepathy and PsiSciences
• Omniversity.info: classes in Spiritual Sciences deal with the scientific study of Life After Death [the Interlife], reincarnation, Spiritual beings, the Soul and God/Source], Sciences that are being suppressed by conventional universities except at outliers such as the University of Virginia Medical School.
FACULTY:
• Omniversity founder, Alfred Lambremont Webre, JD, MEd has taught at Yale University and the University of Texas. Webre’s 2014 book The Dimensional Ecology of the Omniverse established the existence of the Omniverse. His 2022 book The Chronogarchy documented a secret Time Travel government. Webre’s 2000 book Exopolitics founded the science of Exopolitics.
Alfred Lambremont Webre teaches Omniversity Courses on the Omniverse, on the Chronogarchy, and on Exopolitics, both in English and Spanish, as well as Classes on Teleportation and Time Travel, and Life on Mars.
• Laura Eisenhower, the great-granddaughter of President Dwight David Eisenhower, reveals Exopolitical information about his administration that has been largely held in secrecy. An internationally sought after lecturer and teacher, Ms. Eisenhower teaches an Omniversity class entitled “The Power of the Divine Feminine”.
• Geri De Stefano-Webre, Ph.D. is an Intuitive Transpersonal Therapist in the field of PsiTherapy for 40 years.
Dr. De Stefano-Webre will be offering Omniversity 10 week courses in “Development and Practical Applications of Innate Psi Abilities”.
• Omniversity Faculty include former Mars Explorers in the CIA's Project Mars, the US Mars exploration program created during the emergence of Mars visitation in the US intelligence community, and a former Time Traveler chrononaut in the US time-space program implemented during the advent of time travel in the US defense-technical community.
• Faculty books and publications are available at Omniversity Library and book store at https://www.Omniversity.us
Omniversity founder Alfred Lambremont Webre says, “Conventional universities burden their students with life-long debt. Our Omniversity virtual education platforms have priced tuition at an affordable $9.99 USD per class, or about the cost of two lattes at a cafe. Registration at Omniversity is $19.99 per year. Omniversity is offering a free, one-time only, promotional registration until September 1, 2022. This is to encourage new students and awakening adults to explore our virtual courses and classes.
“Omniversity Courses are offered in both English and Spanish. An educationally motivated student or adult can earn a Certificate from Omniversity with a modest investment of evening study time and tuition fees paid from their salaries, wages, or part-time work.
“Omniversity Faculty - Individuals who would like to teach classes as Faculty at Omniversity and have requisite credentials in Exopolitics, ExoSciences, PsiSciences, or Spiritual Sciences are encouraged to apply at https://www.Omniversity.us.
“Students and Awakening adults can enroll today in Omniversity at https://www.Omniversity.info”
Alfred Lambremont Webre
Omniversity.info
