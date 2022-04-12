MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc) Is Awarded ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI (Mobile Technologies, Inc.), a technology innovator and manufacturer working to enhance customer interactions with major brands across the globe, is proud to announce it achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 Information Security Certification for its enterprise software and IT operations.
"As a developer of access management and business security hardware and software solutions, this certification is an important demonstration of our commitment to the highest standards of information privacy and security management," said Mary Jesse, CEO of MTI.
MTI continues to help businesses upscale their efficiency through innovative software and hardware which empowers employees, reduces theft, and provides actionable operational data. Our tools are designed with simplicity in mind and purpose-built to interact with existing systems and infrastructure. MTI has experienced significant growth in its enterprise software and anticipates further growth in this area, as businesses grapple with the reality of balancing operations with fewer staff on hand and rapidly changing customer expectations.
ISO is the world's largest developer and creator of standards that specify worldwide requirements for products, services, processes, materials and systems. ISO 27001 is the international standard developed specifically for Information Security Management Systems ("ISMS"), requiring that a company uses a systematic approach to managing sensitive information and ensuring data security.
MTI’s ISO 27001 certification recognizes MTI’s implementation of an effective information security system that complies with the strictest international standards. ISO 27001 comprises 10 detailed control categories including information security policy, security organization, asset classification controls, personnel security, physical security, communication management, access controls, system deployment, continuity planning and compliance. For further information on ISO 27001, please visit www.iso.org.
About MTI
MTI works with the world’s largest brands in more than 90 countries across the globe to protect assets through connected hardware and intelligent software. MTI facilitates loss prevention, asset management, global services, and tablet kiosk solutions to empower leading enterprises to perform with excellence in today’s digital and connected business environment. MTI has been operating since 1977 with products and services deployed globally in retail, healthcare, quick-serve restaurants (QSR), hospitality, manufacturing, banking and education.
Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon with offices in Hong Kong, Ireland, and London, MTI brings over 40 years of experience helping our customers meet their complex business needs.
