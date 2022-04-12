Motivational Speaker “Mr. I’m Possible” Keith L. Brown Appearing at The African Heritage Emerging Leaders Institute

Mr. I'm Possible Keith L. Brown

Institute promotes higher education, career, and job opportunities for Black High School and College Students

GREEN BAY, WI, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Heritage Emerging Leaders Institute (AHESLI) is a leadership opportunity to promote higher education, career exploration, and job opportunities to Black high school and college students and K-12 school staff. Created in 2015 by Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran, AHESLI was established to respond to the needs of Black/African American students in Northeast Wisconsin.

Rooted deep in the tradition of promoting clear and positive images of African Americans, AHESLI is excited to be in Green Bay in 2022 and has added world-renowned motivational speaker and educational expert “Mr. I’m Possible,” Keith L. Brown as a speaker to its already impressive lineup.

After hosting African Heritage, Inc’s Annual Juneteenth Festival for several consecutive years, it was an easy transition to add the AHESLI Director and Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award winner to a space celebrating and encouraging students of all ages.

Having also worked with Fortune 500 corporations, professional associations, and entrepreneurs and being named one of the top speakers and consultants in education by Insight Publishing and International Speakers Network, Mr. I’m Possible has pushed individuals towards achieving the best possible outcome in all areas of life.

” Hosting African Heritage, Inc’s Annual Juneteenth Festival has always been one of my favorite events because I know its impact on the Black community in Wisconsin. I have made it my mission to travel nationally and globally to inspire the masses for over 20 years. Being able to do that during The African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders Institute is another way to celebrate and keep the momentum going for that community.”

The African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders Institute will be held April 12 – 13, 2022, at the KI Convention Center, 333 Green Street, Green Bay, WI beginning at 8 am. There will be a College Fair for high school and college students held on both days, with an overnight stay for college students. For more information on AHESLI, visit www.africanheritageinc.org. To register, click here. To interview Keith L. Brown, Mr. I’m Possible, email Adrienne@theipyagency.com.

ABOUT KEITH L. BROWN

Named a world-class speaker and one of the top speakers and consultants in education by Insight Publishing and International Speakers Network, Keith empowers hundreds of thousands of people annually, many of whom are in colleges, school systems, supplemental education agencies, and more. Keith created the “I’m Possible” institute, where he coaches and trains speakers, authors, entrepreneurs, and those seeking to expand their influence both nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.keithlbrown.com.

ABOUT AFRICAN HERITAGE, INC

African Heritage Inc., A 501 C (3) organization, was formed in Appleton to provide a support system for Blacks in Northeast Wisconsin communities and has created and organized initiatives that have drawn over 12,000 people to the area. The African Heritage, Incorporated Juneteenth Celebration is organized with the support of Kimberly Clark Corporation, Oshkosh Truck, Thrivent Financial, Goodwill Industries NCW, Walmart Corporation, Impactful Life Coaching, and the City of Appleton as our major sponsors, along with the support of other businesses and organizations. For more information, please visit www.africanheritageinc.org.