Illinois EPA Refers LB Five, LLC, Series E to Attorney General for Enforcement

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has referred an enforcement action to the Illinois Attorney General's Office against LB Five, LLC, Series E ("LB5") for a release of gasoline from exposed underground storage tanks in Maple Park (Kane County). The referral cites violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.

On April 6, 2022, the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a report of outdoor gasoline odors at a gasoline service station located at 44 IL-64 W 322 in Maple Park. The service lines from seven existing underground storage tanks were being repaired in response to an earlier Leaking Underground Storage Tank incident. The tanks were partially filled with gasoline in preparation for final testing. It appears stormwater runoff filled the excavation area, causing three of the tanks to float and rupture when they impacted concrete, which was partially covering them. The rupture of the tanks resulted in the release of their contents, an estimated 8,000 gallons of gasoline, which was mixed with rainwater and ran off the site. The runoff discharged into a large wetland area south and east of the site. In addition to local emergency responders, representatives from the Office of State Fire Marshall and Illinois EPA responded to the site.

An environmental remediation contractor has been hired by LB5 to begin immediate cleanup, including placing absorbent booms downstream of the gas station, digging trenches to channelize the area, and skimming up the fuel/water mixture. An investigation of the incident and remediation at the site continues.

The referral asks the Attorney General's Office to obtain an injunctive order against LB5, directing the company to take all appropriate early actions, including identifying and mitigating fire, explosion, and vapor hazards at the site. The company must address the impacts of the release and contamination to the surrounding area and wetlands from the runoff. All other necessary corrective actions, pursuant to the Environmental Protection Act, will also be required of the company.